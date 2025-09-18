When Is The Right Time To Buy Gold In Navratri 2025? September And October Auspicious Dates And Muhurat

Dussehra To Diwali Vastu Tips: Transform Wealth Corners Of Your Home Into Prosperity Magnets Now Home N Garden oi-Deepannita Das

Festivals in India are never just about lights, rituals, or sweets - they are about energy. They are about cleansing our homes, hearts, and surroundings so that positivity, prosperity, and peace flow freely into our lives. This year, with Dussehra on 02 October 2025 and Diwali on 20 October 2025, the spiritual calendar gives us a powerful window to reset not just our spaces but also our destinies.

According to Vastu Shastra, every corner of a home carries its own vibration, and when aligned properly, these vibrations can amplify abundance and well-being. The period from Dussehra to Diwali is considered especially auspicious because Goddess Lakshmi, the bringer of wealth, is invoked during this time. It is believed that preparing your home's "wealth corners" during this festival season can transform your space into a magnet for prosperity.

So, how can you channel this festive energy into your home? Here are the most powerful Vastu tips that can help you align your wealth corners and invite lasting abundance. Check them out!

1. Cleanse And Declutter To Welcome Energy Flow

Every tradition, from Dussehra to Diwali, begins with cleaning. But this isn't just physical cleaning - it's energetic. Clutter blocks energy, and blocked energy blocks prosperity. Pay special attention to the north and northeast corners of your home, which Vastu identifies as wealth zones. Remove unnecessary items, repair broken objects, and let fresh air and light flow in. A clean corner becomes an open invitation to Goddess Lakshmi.

2. Energise With Auspicious Colours And Symbols

Colours carry frequency, and during festivals, they amplify intentions. For wealth attraction, green, yellow, and golden shades are considered highly auspicious. You can use these colours in curtains, cushions, or even rangoli designs near the entrance and wealth corners. Placing Goddess Lakshmi footprints made of rice flour or kumkum near your puja area and entrance is also believed to invite prosperity into your home.

3. Light And Fire: From Diyas To Candles

Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil, and Diwali is the festival of lights. Lighting diyas or candles in the southeast corner of your home (the fire element corner) is a powerful Vastu remedy. It not only brightens your space but also burns away negativity. Begin lighting lamps from Dussehra itself, gradually increasing the number until Diwali night when your home glows like a beacon of abundance.

4. Use Crystals, Coins, And Water Elements

Small Vastu remedies can create big shifts. Place a crystal lotus or citrine crystal in the northeast corner of your home to attract wealth. A bowl of water with floating flowers and coins placed near the entrance is also a traditional way to activate prosperity energy. Just remember to keep the water fresh, as stagnant water represents blocked financial flow.

5. Invite Goddess Lakshmi With Puja And Mantras

Vastu is not just about placement but also about intention. During this period, daily chanting of Lakshmi mantras such as "Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah" or "Sarva Mangala Maangalye" aligns your energy with abundance. Perform a small Lakshmi puja in your wealth corner on Dussehra, and then a grand puja on Diwali night. Light 11 or 21 diyas, offer sweets, and place fresh flowers in your wealth area. This ritual creates a spiritual magnet for prosperity.

The time between Dussehra (2nd October 2025) and Diwali (20th October 2025) is not just a festival season - it's a spiritual reset. By applying these simple yet powerful Vastu tips, you are not just decorating your home but also re-aligning it with abundance, positivity, and divine blessings. Remember, prosperity is not only about money; it is about health, harmony, and happiness. This festive season, may your wealth corners shine as brightly as the diyas on Diwali night.