Inside Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal And Wife Anchal Kumar's Luxurious Home Decor

Shark Tank India has been one of the most popular shows on television in recent times. The unique concept of the show and an exceptional panel of judges has made the show a people's favourite. Anupam Mittal has been one of the popular judges, an entrepreneur, and the founder of the matrimonial website shaadi.com. He enjoys a calm and peaceful lifestyle with his wife Anchal Kumar and daughter Alyssa at a luxurious apartment at the post Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

Here is a sneak peek into the house of Anupam Mittal.

Elegant Living Room

Anupam Mittal and his former model wife Anchal Kumar's south Bombay home boasts of sleek and modern design. The living area is a beautifully designed social space meant for intimate gatherings. The living room is uplifted with monochromatic tones in white walls and muted grey sofa set. The grey sofa with floral printed cushions in blue enhances the beauty of the room. The house is beautifully lit with a lampshade which is perfectly placed on the side table with large window openings to keep the apartment fresh and airy.

The living area separates the private from the public with the help of a transparent glass partition. On the other side of the partition, the living area is styled with an elegant seating area, a centre table, wooden furniture and artefacts.

Dining Space and Pooja Area

The dining area is well set up in wooden and beige shades. High-rise tables and perfectly upholstered chairs are the main highlight of the chic dining area. The space is decorated with beautiful wall paintings and a wall-mounted television on the other side.

Besides the dining area, there is a cosy corner for Pooja and rituals. The idols are placed on a console table with an ornamental gold mirror on the wall above the temple. The photo shared by model-actress Anchal Kumar is shown handling a thali full of diyas and says a lot about her ritualistic beliefs. The Indian décor, beautiful toran hangings and colourful diyas add beauty to the mini temple space.

Balcony with a View

Anupam Mittal and Anchal Kumar Mittal are both fitness enthusiasts and are hence seen spending their sweat sessions on the home balcony. They have shared many photos of their workout sessions on various social media platforms.

Apart from workouts, the balcony has a beautiful swing for recreation and relaxation with their daughter. The balcony space has glass railings and is filled with green plants throughout.

Photo credit: Anupam Mittal and Anchal Kumar Instagram.

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 15:56 [IST]