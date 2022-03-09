Just In
Having A Holi Party? Here Are 5 Home Decor Ideas For A Colourful Holi
The festival of Holi is synonymous with vibrance, colour, and cheerfulness. It also marks the end of the winter season in India and welcomes the spring with beautiful colours and enthusiasm.
Holi is about celebrating people and life, so it involves a lot of socialising and interaction. The best way to do this is through closely-knit home gatherings. If you are planning to celebrate Holi 2022 indoors, then a home party would be a great idea. Below are some ideas you can use to create comforting and colourful home decor to suit your Holi celebrations at home.
1. Replace Your Fabrics with Colours
When we speak about Holi, we consider numerous shades of colours. These vibrant colours can be reflected in your homes through printed curtains, festive cushions, multi-coloured throws and table runners. These fabrics help to amp up your space by adding layers of colours and vibrant patterns. Use colourful rugs, doormats and carpets that compliment your interior to keep your home Holi Party- ready.
2. Opt for Vibrant Home Decor
Decorate your home with fresh and colourful flowers such as Lily, Orchid, Rose or Marigold by arranging them near the entry foyer, balcony space or staircase lobby. Get your home a festive ready touch with artistic wall hangings, fairy lights, colourful bottles and fancy vases that lift up the mood ambience of the space. You can light up your home with traditional candle holders, that would bring the family enjoy a good candle light meal together.
3. Home-Bar Set Up
The festival of colours is incomplete without a glass of flavoured thandai, a traditional beverage. As there is a high consumption of Holi spirit drink, it is a good idea to have a mini-bar set up for this social event. Carve out a nook in your home dedicated for a bar set up that is filled with cabinetry and shelving, a small sink and a storage underneath. You can opt for either a vintage dresser table or a modern-sleek finish bar shelves, based on utility and space.
4. Catch Attention with Holi DIY
Get creative with hand crafted flowers, colourful wall hangings and handmade paintings. Make your DIY lanterns in netted, pendant or ornamental with fittings of multi-colour lights. Spruce up your ceiling by adding a chain of fabrics in shades of red, blue, yellow, and pink. This will add a good splash of colours to a blank ceiling. Holi being a Hindu festival of colours, represents its tradition by drawing geometric patterns with Rangoli powder and natural flowers. This auspicious Rangoli design is drawn at the entrance of the doorstep or a patio to welcome the guests with good luck and prosperity.
5. Elevate Your Home Corners
Give your corners a subtle and trendy look with quirky backdrop décor. This will help your guests to create some beautiful memories and capture great shots. Use colourful drapes, paper strings and thread balls to jazz up the Holi-party. If you are fortunate enough to have an open lawn or a garden area, make the most of the space with interesting photo booth decor themes. Choose from balloon arches, flower backdrops, fringe curtains to create a unique selfie wall. Be an ideal host by making sure no guests leave the party with regrets. Also ensure that the colours used are eco-friendly and organic to keep the environment and skin safe.
Happy Holi!
