    Diwali 2019: Eco-friendly Items To Decorate Your House

    By

    The most awaited festival, Diwali, is around the corner. It is a five-day-long festival that is celebrated with much grandeur every year.

    During Diwali, homes, shops, temples etc. are decorated with colourful lights. Diyas, candles and battery-powered lights are the most common decorative items used during Diwali.

    This Diwali why not take a major step forward and use some eco-friendly items to give your home a dazzling look? Check them out below.

    1. Recycled Glass Jar Lanterns

    This Diwali, you can utilise your old jam or sauce bottles by painting them gold and using them as lanterns. Place small candles inside them and light them up and see the different look that they give to your home.

    2. Paper Bag Lanterns

    Paper bag lanterns are also an eco-friendly way to decorate your home this Diwali. You just need a bunch of paper bags and cut them to give them a different shape. Place small candles into them and see how they lighten up your house.

    3. Earthen Lamps

    Earthen lamps are eco-friendly and they are the best to make your house look beautiful. Buy plain earthen lamps, paint them with different colours and add some glitters to them to make them beautiful.

    4. Eco-friendly Rangoli Colours

    This Diwali, try to use only natural and eco-friendly rangoli colours as they don't harm the environment. You can use things from your kitchen like turmeric powder, coriander powder etc. as rangoli colours. You can also use flowers instead of using rangoli colours.

    5. Card Sheet Lantern

    Card sheet lanterns are easy to make and cost-effective. Use your old card sheets to make lanterns. Cut the card sheets into different shapes and sizes and paint them with colours of your choice.

    6. Seashell Candles

    Decorate your home this Diwali with seashell candles as they will not only add a different look, but the display of seashell lights will just lift up the festive mood. Just take a few seashells and place small candles on them and watch how they glow.

    Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
