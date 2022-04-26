Celebrity Homes: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Artistic London House And Studio Decor oi-Pragya Sharma

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has opened her heart and doors to her outlandish and art-filled London home and office at Notting Hill. The home is a perfect extension of her personality and love for colour, for South-Asian art, and traditional Indian craftsmanship as a reminder of her homeland. The London apartment brings out Sonam's passion for aesthetics, be it in fashion or home décor.

Let us take a sneak peek inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's London townhouse and studio. Here are six things we love about it!

1. Vibrant and Inviting Living Room

The living room is a favourite spot for get-togethers with friends and family. Velvet couches, forest green interiors with tropical-themed wallpaper and dark green paneling at the bottom half of the walls perfectly complement the space. The living room is friendly and intimate with a dramatic chandelier that perfectly hangs in the middle. The space is uplifted with a Persian rug on wooden flooring, with a matching console table.

2. Intimate Bedroom Space

The bedroom focusses on earthy elements and a patterned wall with motifs of nature. The bed consists of a wooden and rattan-finish headboard that rests against the wall. The room is filled with light interior colour tones. A personal touch has been added with photographs of friends and family displayed on wooden shelves. The decor is completed with a brass dressing table and large, wall-mounted artwork near the bed.

3. Elegant Dining Area

The dining space is lit and airy due to large open windows and bold shades of mustard. This eating space would be delightful for small gatherings and festivities. Statement art pieces and elegant flowers in the centre of the dining space bring in charm to the décor. The rectangular dining table fits well in the space, complementing the decorative side table with elegant glassware and tableware.

4. Impactful Corners

Every corner of the room is thoughtfully designed, with attractive backdrops and tropical wallpapers. Photoshoots are an everyday reality for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, hence the house is aesthetically designed with intricate wall motifs and lots of natural lighting. The yellow wall by the dining room, the living room corners and detailed wallpaper depicting foliage and exotic birds work as an excellent background for photography.

5. Ode to Skillful Craftsmanship

Sonam Kapoor's home is an oasis of hand-painted wallpapers with complementing lampshades, contemporary and antique art pieces collected over time, and a South-Asian art collection. The powder room creates a dramatic mood, with Ralph Lauren wallpaper and high-tech TOTO pots.

The living room welcomes you with pristine wooden flooring with precious rugs. The dressing room doors have been carved by artisans in Mumbai with pressed flower paintings from Paris.

The London townhouse mingles with the local Indian elements that remind Sonam of her family back in India.

6. Ideal Studio Space

At a walking distance from the house is a beautiful studio and workspace that Sonam shares with her husband, fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. The place is meant for her script sessions, industry meetings and dress fittings. The first floor is dedicated to Anand Ahuja for his private meetings and conferences. The space is designed artistically with a few canvas pieces, chevron oak flooring, a rose sofa from Pierre Augustin and a long Orior Whitman table. The first floor depicts artwork by exciting artists like Ali Kazim.

We really liked Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's aesthetic house. Tell us what you liked about it, too!

Photo Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram & Architectural Digest

