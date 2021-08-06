Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Top 15 Kitchen And Home Decor Items To Buy Decor oi-Prerna Aditi

A nice and classy home decor can give a beautiful touch to your home. However, there are times when purchasing home decor items can be a bit difficult if you find the products highly expensive. In order to solve this problem, Amazon is giving exciting offers and discounts on some home decor items. With up to 70% off On Home & Decor, it is also providing you various options to choose from.

Today we have curated a list of some amazing home and decor items that you can buy from the e-commerce site.

1. Wakefit Hollow Fiber Pillow, 68.58 Cm X 40.64 Cm, White And Grey, 2 Pieces

Now you can have a sound sleep with these Wakefit Hollow Fiber Pillow which comes in white and grey colour. The pillow will also give you a fluffy and medium feel and comes with a 3 month manufacture warranty. With a discount of 33% on the product, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is giving you a great opportunity.

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo 12-inch Wall Clock - Classic Roulette (Silent Movement, Black Frame)

Give an artistic touch to your home by adding this 12-inch classic roulette wall clock to your home. With a black colored frame and silent movement, this wall clock is made up of plastic material and transparent glass. The big and clear representation of numbers in this wall clock makes it easier to see. Moreover, with a discount of 50%, the wall clock could be your next budget buy.

3. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 watt mixer grinder, Black

If you have been looking forward to buying a nice and durable mixer grinder, then the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is here to give you an exciting discount of 52%. This Prestige 750 watt mixer grinder comes in black colour and has three stainless steel jars.

4. Milton Thermosteel Flip Lid Flask, 500 milliliters, Silver

Keep your coffee and tea hot in this thermosteel flip lid flask by Milton. The silver colour of this flask makes it quite beautiful and classy to have in your home or on your office desk. With a holding capacity of 500 ml, the flask comes with a discount of 17%.

5. Wipro 9-Watt B22 WiFi Enabled Smart NS9001 LED Bulb

(16 Million Colors + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)

Who said LED bulbs don't have any variations? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, brings you this wifi enabled smart LED bulb which is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. The bulbs have warm white, neutral white and many other colour variations and these all come with a discount of 19%.

6. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura 7L water purifier UV e-boiling+Ultra Filtration with Active Copper, Mineral Guard Technology, 6 stages of purification Black & Copper

Drinking clean and purified water is not only a healthy thing but also an important thing. This festival season, Amazon brings you Eureka Forbes aquaguard aura which has a capacity of 7 liters. The water purifier purifies water in 6 different stages and comes with a discount of 33%.

7. Pigeon Mini Handy (400 ml) and Compact Chopper with 3 blades for effortlessly chopping vegetables and fruits for your kitchen (12420)

Now chopping veggies can be an easier task and won't make you bored. This is because Amazon brings you a compact and handy vegetable chopper which has 3 different blades to chop your veggies effortlessly. With a discount of 56%, this Pigeon chopper is made up of polypropylene.

8. Prestige Magic Glass Top Gas Stove GTMC 03, Black, Tri Pin Burners

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, buy this durable and classy gas stove by Prestige. This black gas stove has three pin burners and is made up of toughened glass. During this sale, Amazon is giving a discount of 37% on this product.

9. SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy hanwoven Anti-Skid Silk Touch Carpet, Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Beige;Ivory

A beautiful and classy carpet can no doubt enhance the aesthetic of your home. Buy this beautiful anti-skid silk touch carpet from Sweet Homes. Available in different colours and patterns, this carpet can be suitable for your office and home. You can buy this carpet on your budget as Amazon is giving a 68% discount on this product.

10. DECORVAIZ Home Decor Wood & Metal Floor Lamp ( Brown )

Enhance the look of your house by adding this beautiful and elegant floor lamp. Made up of wood and metal, this is a halogen lamp and can be kept in a corner of your home. If you are wondering about the price, then the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is giving up to 70% discount on this product.

11. Urooz Macrame Lamp Shade Boho Hanging Pendant Light Cover 201 Modern Office Bedroom Living Room Nursery Dorm Room Bohemian Home Decor

Now add a Boho touch to your home decor by bringing this beautiful woven Bohemian hanging lamp shade. The beige colour of this beautiful hanging lamp makes it unique and trendy for your office, home and bedroom. Made up of cotton fabric, the lamp shade comes with a discount of 60%.

12. Rishabh Home Decoration Glass Unique Red/Orange Mosaic Hanging Pendant Light Ceiling Decorative Chandelier Light Lamp for Living Room, Home, Bedroom, Jhumar Lighting for Home Decor

Now take the home decor to another level by buying this beautiful and unique mosaic hanging pendant ceiling light. This beautiful and multicoloured chandelier is suitable for your bedroom and drawing room. You can also buy this as a gift for your loved ones. The chandelier comes with a discount of 33%.

13. Furnish Craft Beautiful Leaf Round Wall Mirror (24 x 24 inch, Gold)

Buy this beautiful leaf round wall mirror that has a golden finish. The 24x24 inch mirror comes with a discount of 45% and is made up of alloy steel. This round mirror is made up of steel and is painted in golden colour. The smooth edges of the mirror are perfect for your bedroom and office.

14. Divine Casa Microfibre All-Weather Abstract Printed Reversible Single Bed Comforter Blanket Light Weight Quilt Duvet, Navy Blue & White

In order to have a sound sleep, it is always advisable to have a comfy comforter. During this Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, buy this abstract printed reversible single bed comforter. The comforter is more like a lightweight quilt which comes at a discount of 58%.

15. RAG28 Wooden Wall Decor Set of 11 (SPW8)

Give an aesthetic touch to your home decor by buying these wooden wall decor set by Rag28. Made up of pine wood, you will be having a total of 11 items in this combo product. Exclusively designed to adorn your walls, these items have laser cut finish and come in multicolour.