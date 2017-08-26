Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Beautiful Decoration Ideas For This Auspicious Festival Decor oi-Lekhaka

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most awaited festivals of Maharashtra. This year it will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September with great pomp and show all over India. Although there are no fixed rules for decoration during this occasion, it is always good to be creative and unique. With little creativity, you can add beauty to the decor of your home.

Thus, let us decorate an impressive abode for Lord Ganesha which will not only fill the ambience with divinity but you will also earn accolades from your friends and relatives. The next thing is to decide on which theme you are going to work on. There is a myriad of decoration ideas from which you can choose an apt theme for your Ganpati Bappa. Following are some marvellous decoration ideas for this Ganesh Chaturthi:

Eco-Friendly Décor

Nowadays, the idols of Ganesha are made with eco-friendly material so that after immersion of the idol, the aquatic life remains unaffected. Keeping this idea in mind you can go for an eco-friendly decoration on this Ganesh Puja. You can use all-natural stuff such as plants, flowers etc. for the indoor decoration. You can even use some recycled items to adorn your Ganesha.

Used Items Décor

Don't throw the used items such as wood, old attire, suitcases, picture frames etc. You can just reuse them by using your creative skills and add to your decoration. This will not only save your money but will also help you minimize waste product. Always remember you can recycle almost anything available in your home, you just need to be is a little creative to stand out from the crowd.

Thermocol Decoration

This is quite an innovative idea for your Ganpati decoration. All you need are thermocol sheets. Draw beautiful patterns on the sheets and cut with the help of a sharp hot knife. Thermocol decoration will make your Ganesh Puja look very attractive and unique.

Theme Decoration

You can select from a variety of themes such as - Jungle Theme, Seven Wonders of World, Aqua Theme, Latest Country Issues etc. For example, if your theme is "Nature", you can display waterfall, mountains, rivers, forests etc.

Decoration with LEDs

Lights give a glittery and glamorous look to your decoration. Nowadays, you can find a vast array of lighting stuff in the market and even online. However, before deciding on the lighting, make sure it should complement your home décor as well. Apart from ready-made lighting, you can use diyas and earthen lights as well for an eye-catching ambience.

Floral Decoration

In the Hindu religion, flowers have played a very important role in decoration during festivals since ancient times. You can embellish your interior with a variety of vibrant flowers. You can make garlands out of flowers and put it beside your Ganpati Bappa. You can craft a stylish flower bouquet and add some leaves to make it look appealing. Flower decoration always gives a fresh look to you GanpatiPandal.

Decoration with Paper Cut-outs

Take coloured papers of different colours. Draw a variety of designs and cut them out. Use these cut-outs to decorate your GanpatiPandal.You can also make paper flowers of bright colours and hang them all over the Pandal. Paper garlands and paper chandeliers can also be an innovative idea for Ganpati decoration. These are one of the best and easiest eco-friendly Ganpati decoration ideas.

Balloon Decoration

This is quite a different decoration idea that you can try out this Ganesh Chaturthi. Blow a lot of balloons, make trees, flowers and an arch around your Ganpati with the help of these balloons. This type of decoration will appear just like a birthday party to your guests. Kids are definitely going to enjoy this type of Ganpati decoration.

