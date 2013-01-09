Pongal 2020: Rangoli Designs To Revamp Your Home Decor This Year Decor oi-Anwesha Barari

Pongal is the main harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. This year the festival will start on 15 January and will end on 18 January. As is the rule with Indian harvest festivals, Pongal is celebrated with much vigour. The decoration items used during Pongal are usually 'green'. Green here refers to all the items of harvest like sugarcane sticks, banana leaves, mango leaves etc.

Sugarcane is particularly important for Pongal decorations. This is because sugarcane is the main harvest for this season. Apart from that, a stem holding 5 mango leaves is considered holy by Hindus. These leaves are usually used to decorate the pot in which Pongal is prepared.

The main attraction of the Pongal festival is the kitchen or the front yard, wherever the Pongal feast is being prepared. All the decorations surround the Pongal pot. The pot itself is decorated. Many Rangoli designs are made around the pot and the cooking fire. The particular Tamil rangoli design is called the Kolam.

Apart from these traditional ways, there are several other ways to decorate your home for Pongal. Check out some ideas to enliven your home with the spirit of this Harvest festival.

Indoor Pongal If you are a city dweller who stays in an apartment, then brewing Pongal in your backyard may be troublesome. For you, This indoor Pongal is the best suited option. Cooking The Pongal As we have already said, the place where you cook the Pongal were all the decoration is done. Here the yard has been painted for Pongal. Long Sugar Cane Sticks To complete any Pongal decoration, you need to have huge sugarcane sticks. Choose the ones with the leaves on top for some frills. The Painted Pot Pongal is usually cooked in an earthen pot. The pot too can be painted with coloured designs. The Pongal Feast The Pongal feast is spread out on banana leaves. See how you can make an art of serving food in the traditional method. The Holy Cow The 4 days of Pongal festival involves worshiping the cow which is holy to Hindus. So, some innovative artist has made a kolam (rangoli) that looks like a cow! String Lights Apart from these traditional decorations, you can also brighten up your home with electric lights. Innovative Rangoli Designs Every homemaker knows how to make Kolam in Tamil Nadu. So if you can come up with some innovative designs like this, you can outshine your neighbours.