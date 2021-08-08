Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Up to 60% off on Garden and Outdoor Items Home N Garden oi-Deepannita Das

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021 brings to you 60% discounts on the garden and outdoor products with which you can lift the decor of your house. The way you design your house defines your personal taste. From planters, artificial grass, plant stands to wooden stools, clothes drying stands, mosquito nets and bats, you will get everything you want. Customize your space and lift the decor of your home with the amazing products that come with huge discounts.

1. Go Hooked Plastic Hanging Pot- 5 Pieces

Create beautiful displays and brighten up your space with a Go Hooked Hanging pot. Great for all kinds of plants, you can use it for flowering plants and succulents. Crafted with beautiful designs, it can be used as a tabletop flower vase. Made from UV stabilised, BPA free polypropylene plastic ensures it lasts for a long time. You can avail this product here.

2.Urban Plant Metal Hanging Planter

Create a boho ambience from your room by installing this beautiful planter from Urban Deco. This metal planter completes all themes and will absolutely enhance the decor of your living space. You can add any plant you like to this planter and also remove the ropes and place it on the floor. Perfect for your indoor and outdoor space, you can shop for this product here.

3.TrustBasket Indigo Planter Stand/Pot Stand - 24 inches (Set of 4)

Add elegance to the decor of your home with this indigo hued TrustBasket Planter stand. Crafted to perfection, this one is compact and portable. The sturdy design will ensure that it has endured the wear and tear of time. You can gift this to your loved ones as well. Shop for this product here.

4.H Hy-tec (Device) HYBB-04 Briefcase Barbeque Grill with 8 Skewers (Black)

The perfect companion for a countryside picnic, this H Hy-tec Briefcase Barbeque Grill is a must-have for foodies. Portable in size, it is made with a top-quality stand, the powder-coated paint used in the product will avoid rusting. The rectangular-shaped stand comes with 8 strong legs and can withstand weight up to 20-25 kgs. Grab this product here.

5.Good knight Mosquito Net for Double Bed, King-Size

Monsoon is here and so are the mosquitoes! Put all your negative thoughts to rest as Good Knight brings to you Mosquito Net that will keep your family safe. This product comes with a self-supporting, high strength steel spring frame. Easy to install, it also has pockets to hold spectacles, mobile phones and zippers for charging cable. Have hassle-free sleep every day. Shop for this product here.

6.Dekorly Set of 4 Mini Artificial Plants Potted (4 Plants with Pot)

The faux plant pots are made of high-quality plastic, strong and resistant to falling, unlike ceramic pots that are fragile, pulp pots cannot be touched with water or placed outdoors. It looks real enough and brings you green and fresh to your space. The fake grass looks real and is very lush green with little yellowish tips just like real grass. It is simply lovely and has brightened up your home. No need to maintain or care for them, neither will die nor fade, match everywhere in your home. Check this product here.

7.Crafter Metal Tall Plant Stand, White

Perfect for garden lovers, this plant holder from Crafter Metal is a must-have. You can be used both indoor and outdoor at your convenience. Be it floor, entryway, deck, patio, lawn or garden, this one is a great gift for your family and friends. Click here to purchase this product.

8. The Edge Interior Studio Plant Stand

Add more colour to your living space with Edge Interior Studio Plant Stand. With this in your home, you can have a lot more plant varieties. The high-end design makes it perfect for your garden, balcony, kitchen or any other living space. It comes with number stickers that add a fun element to it. Grab this product here.

9. HIT Anti Mosquito Racquet

Strong and durable, HIT Anti Mosquito Racquet is made from Aircraft grade ABS plastic. Comes with a 400 mAH battery which lasts up to 1 month on full charge. It comes with a 6-months warranty. The device should always be kept in a dry place away from water & excess moisture. Do not use the device in locations near inflammable gases and liquids. Shop for this product here and get amazing discounts.

10.All Out Ultra refill pack of 6 (6 refills pack, 45ml each)

Mosquitoes carry a lot of dangerous disease-causing bacteria and therefore, you need to stay safe from them. All Out Ultra Refill pack of 6 ensures that your good night's sleep is not disturbed. This with your family and friends. They don't just create a whining noise but also leave your skin red and itchy if you let them bite you. These mosquitoes also carry a lot of dangerous disease-causing bacteria. This refill pack is designed to fit all liquid vaporizing machines. Easy to use, you can see how the formula does its job. Check out the product here.

11. Artificial Grass

The US made Lawn made has its own importance whether in terms of decoration or in class. This zero maintenance product is easy to install and maintain. Crafted with excellent UV stability, it is safe for children and pets. This product is suitable for indoor-outdoor leisure places, landscaping, kindergarten and sports courts. Grab this product here.

12.Classic Fancy Moroccan Hanging Pendant Light

Lights are not just a source of illumination but a way to decorate your home uniquely and beautifully. This classy Moroccan Hanging Pendant light is sophisticated and creates a soft ambience in your living space. This one is durable as well as glamorous. This hanging light will surely entice you and keep your pockets happy. Shop for this product here.

13. 3 Layer Cloth Drying Stand for Balcony

Space-saving and practical to use, this indoor clothes-dryer tower makes it easy to dry clothes, towels, bedding, and more. The unit can be placed outdoors for drying clothes on a hot sunny day or used indoors for year-round air-drying. A great alternative or supplement to an electric clothes dryer, the clothes-drying tower can also help save on energy costs-perfect for large families. Click here to grab this product.

14. Pendant Lights

Adding a perfect pendant light in your living space will add that extra oomph to your decor. You can hang it on your balcony or in your dining area. These lights will glow around you and will perfectly resonate with your personality. Suitable for all themed houses, these eye-catching pendant lights are also budget-friendly. Shop for this product here.

15. Round Wooden Foot Stool

Crafted with an irresistible design and texture, this Wooden footstool from myWoodKart is an absolute buy. Made from a single solid wood log, it is highly durable and can bear weight up to 100 kgs. This furniture can be useful as Garden Chair, Balconies Sittings, Café Sittings, Picnic Chairs. Grab this amazing product here.