Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Exclusive Home Decor Items To Spice Up Your Decor!

When it comes to home decor, you need special attention to details. It is a blend of both, fashion and functionality. Fret no more as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021 is here. Change the appearance of your room with amazing products and shift from one style to another with the quirky and elegant products. From sofa sets to comfy beds, you will get everything here at huge discounts!

1.CasaCraft by Pepperfry - Regina 2 Seater Sofa in Blush Colour

Elegant and subtle, this CasaCraft 2 seater Sofa from Pepperfry will be perfect for your cosy living space. It weighs about 24 kgs and the frame is made of wood, which makes it extremely sturdy. Highly durable, compact and a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics, this sofa will offer the best comfort. To get the product, click here.

2.Furny Charlott Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa (Beige)

The high-quality brown leatherette of this sofa does not lose color with rubbing,Furny sofa is highly durable and has been tested for 25,000 cycles with 100 kg weight on the backrest and seat. The sofa also is a style statement for your living room. Just Sit & Relax, quality is at the core of everything we do. You can avail the product here.

3.Trevi Bali 3 Seater Fabric Sofa - Blue

Made with seasoned neem wood, you won't have to give a thought about durability again. This blue-hued fabric sofa comes with a fixed back and has cushions attached to the frame. With this one you will get nothing but the best. Shop for this product here.

4.Spacewood Winner Engineered Wood Study Desk (Walnut finish,Walnut Rigato)

This artistically designed table will fulfill all your needs. This Spacewood Study Table comes in walnut colour and has plenty of storage space. It is extremely portable and you will be able to carry it everywhere you go. While the adjustable top can be opened, it also has 3 closed cabinets to keep your important files and documents. Order it here by clicking here.

5.CasaCraft by Pepperfry - Jaden 3 Seater Sofa in Mustard Colour

Modern and trendy, Casacraft by Pepperfry brings to you a comfortable sofa. Crafted with the idea of minimalism, this sofa follows international standards on quality and style. This sofa is made to stand out with a tufted back and supportive seating. It also has a curved silhouette and has a very durable built. Grab it now here.

6.Rasoi Queen PHIRKCRAFT Home Decor Wooden Fold-able Stool Set

The Wooden Foldable Stool which helps in decorating the house or keeping flower pots or small plants in your garden area. The Stool is foldable and can be put anywhere or can be shifted inside to plant some indoor plants for decoration. The product is handcrafted in Wooden so there may be a slight variation. Shop for this product here.

7.Amazon Brand - Solimo Roland 3 Seater Sofa cum Bed (Green)

A sofa cum bed from Solimo, this one will provide a cosy sleeping space for visiting family and friends. This sofa is brought to you by Amazon brand and is free from toxins and harmful chemicals like formaldehyde and AZO dye. For enhanced child and family safety, it is free from burrs and sharp edges and also it is easy to clean. Shop now before the stock ends. This is a must for your living space, click here.

8. SleepX Dual Comfort Mattress - Medium Soft & Hard - Queen Bed Size (Orange, 72x60x5)

This dual comfort mattress from SleepX is two in one mattress. Like seasons change and so do our sleeping habits. Therefore, this mattress will provide you ultimate comfort as it is infused with advanced sleep technology. This one is usable on both sides and will provide better back support and spine alignment. To purchase this product, click here.

9.Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam 6-inch Single Mattress (72x36x6 inches)

One should not compromise with sleep, and this is where Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress comes in. It will take the shape of your body providing uniform support throughout, enhancing your comfort. This one is light on pocket therefore you can shop at ease from the comfort of your home. A medium firm mattress, this one is hypoallergenic and resistant to bed bugs. Shop it here.

10.Home Sparkle MDF Wall Shelf | Cube Design Wall Mounted Shelves for Living Room - Set of 3 (Brown)

Spice up the decor of your home with Home Sparkle MDF Wall Shelf. The makers have designed it with engineered wood which makes it extremely durable. It has weight-bearing capacity and will cater to all your needs. Grab it here now.

11.Worthy Shoppee Wooden & Iron Rocking Chair (Multi-Color)

Fully Portable and easy to dismantle, this Worthy Shoppee Rocking Chair Seat will give you extreme comfort. You can relax your back and mind once you start using it. Extremely durable, it will blend with any decor. Be it reading a book or watching your favourite shows, you will have the ultimate experience. You can avail the product here.

12.Savya home­® Multi-Purpose Laptop Table/Bed Table/Wooden Foldable Bed Table/LAPDESK/Study Table/Portable Table (Black Silver)

Is working from home getting painful? Fret no more, as Amazon brings to you Savya home­ Multi-Purpose Laptop Table. This folding computer desk is an ideal choice for working people and is a perfect addition to your home and office. You can work in bed, sofa, make it a gaming desk, have snacks or breakfast while watching your favourite shows. Shop here and create your multifunctional workstation today!

13.Wakefit Queen Size Taurus Engineered Wood Platform Bed with Storage - (Matte Finish_Brown)

This is a classic piece of furniture that you never want to miss. The Wakefit Taurus Engineered Wood Bed is spacious and convenient to sleep on. The storage space you get with this classic piece of furniture makes it the perfect bed of your dreams. The premium look and feel are unmatched. Get it now here.

14.Wakefit Tartan Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe with Drawer and Mirror (Brown)

Sleek and stylish, this Wardrobe from Wakefit will lift the decor of your room. Passionately crafted, it is practical for everyday needs. The grain work is smart, yet authentic and gives the wardrobe a warm and rich feel. Durable and fashionable, this piece of furniture has the perfect balance. Grab this product here before the sale ends.

15.Wakefit Organza Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe with Middle Drawer and Mirror (Brown)

We all crave for some extra space and therefore, Wakefit brings to you a 4-Door Wardrobe that is super-functional. Crafted from wood, this one has a rich colour scheme and can be tweaked into any odd corner of the room. With the luxury of middle drawers, now you can store all your expensive items safely. Designed for large families, you will never get enough of this product. Shop here today!

Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 19:15 [IST]