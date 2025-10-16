World Anaesthesia Day 2025: Busting 8 Myths That Make Surgery Scarier Than It Really Is

Goa Minister Ravi Naik Passes Away At 79 Due To Cardiac Arrest, 5 Smart Ways To Track Heart Health At Home

Every year on 16 October, the medical world marks World Anaesthesia Day. Why? Because in 1846, ether was used successfully for the first time to numb pain during surgery - a breakthrough that changed medicine forever.

This year in 2025, the theme is 'Anaesthesiology in Health Emergencies'. It highlights how anaesthesiologists are the calm, steady hands keeping patients safe in emergencies, disasters, and critical care situations. They work quietly behind the scenes, but their role is crucial and often life-saving. Still, plenty of myths about anaesthesia float around. Let's bust them one by one.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Myth 1: I Could Wake Up During Surgery

We've all seen movies where someone "wakes up on the operating table." In real life? Extremely rare. Modern anaesthesia is carefully monitored, and even in those rare cases, you don't feel pain. So yes, your surgery will be pain-free that's what it's for!

Myth 2: Anaesthesia Is Dangerous

It's normal to worry, but the truth is, anaesthesia today is very safe, especially for routine surgeries. Doctors monitor your heart, breathing, and vital signs every second. Serious complications are extremely rare. Think of it like taking a flight: there's always a tiny risk, but professionals make it as safe as possible.

Myth 3: Anaesthesia Causes Long-Term Brain Damage

Some people worry about memory loss or brain fog after surgery. Short-term confusion is common, especially in older adults, but long-term brain damage from anaesthesia is basically a myth. Usually, post-surgery grogginess comes from the stress of the operation itself not the drugs.

Myth 4: Anaesthesia Is The Same for Everyone

Not true. Anaesthesiologists customise everything - the drugs, the doses, the method based on your age, weight, health, and the surgery. So, it's never "one-size-fits-all."

Myth 5: Local Or Regional Anaesthesia Is Weaker

Some people think if you're not "completely asleep," the anaesthesia isn't effective. Actually, local and regional anaesthesia just numb the area that needs surgery. It's perfectly effective and usually lets you recover faster.

Myth 6: The Anaesthesiologist Leaves Once I'm Asleep

Nope! They stay right there the whole time, monitoring you closely and adjusting things as needed. They're basically your personal guardian angel in the operating room.

Myth 7: I Have To Fast For 24 Hours Before Surgery

Many people think they need to starve themselves a full day before surgery. The reality?

Usually:

No solid food for about 6-8 hours.

Clear liquids (water, juice without pulp, tea/coffee without milk) up to 2 hours before surgery.

Over-fasting can make you dizzy, dehydrated, or weak not safer. These guidelines are recommended by the International Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA). Always follow your anaesthesiologist's instructions, especially if you have children, diabetes, or other medical conditions.

Myth 8: If I'm a Smoker, I'll Need Much More Anaesthesia

Smokers sometimes worry that their habit will make anaesthesia unsafe or require "extra strong" doses. Here's what actually happens:

Smoking doesn't automatically increase anaesthesia risk.

Doctors may make small adjustments and monitor more closely because smoking can affect lungs and heart.

The main concern is post-surgery lung complications, not the amount of anaesthetic.

So, being honest about smoking helps your anaesthesiologist plan safely but it doesn't mean you're suddenly at dangerous risk.

Fear vs. Facts: How Myths Can Hold You Back

Especially in emergencies - accidents, trauma, or disasters patients often have little time to prepare. Worrying about myths can make them more anxious or hesitant to get life-saving treatment. Knowing the facts helps you feel calmer, safer, and ready to trust the experts.

Bottom Line: Trust The Experts

Anaesthesiologists may not always make the headlines, but they are the unsung heroes of every surgery. They guide you safely through the delicate balance of sleep, unconsciousness, and recovery.

Photo Credit: Freepik

This World Anaesthesia Day 2025, let's celebrate these professionals and remember that most of the scary stories you've heard are just myths. Modern anaesthesia is safe, personalised, and keeps you comfortable while doctors do their work.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.