Will Write To PM For COVID-19 Booster Shots: Gehlot
Expressing concern over a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in several districts of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to allow the booster dose of vaccine.
Reviewing cases of COVID-19 and seasonal diseases at his official residence, Gehlot expressed concern over the rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in some districts.
The chief minister said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to allow a booster dose of the vaccine.
Gehlot said as booster shots were being administered in about 35 countries, it was necessary that the Centre issued guidelines on a similar provision in India in order to save people from a possible third wave.
According to an official statement by the government, Gehlot gave a call for the strict implementation of 'testing, tracking and tracing' in view of the experiences obtained from the second wave and the nature of the virus, adding it was necessary to stop the infection at the primary stage.
On seasonal diseases, he directed the officials concerned to lay emphasis on fogging to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.
State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said wherever COVID-19 positive cases are being reported, movement of people should be curbed and the patient should be kept in isolation. He also directed to increase testing in all the districts.
Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the number of active patients in the state had gone up to 95. In view of this, instructions have been given to increase the sample collection to 25,000 per day.