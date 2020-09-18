What Is The Shelf Life Of Spices & How To Store Them? Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

If you walk into your kitchen and take a look at your well-stocked spice cabinet, you may have some spices that are past their expiration date, which you may not even have realised. Yes, spices do have a shelf life and when they expire they start losing their freshness and flavour.

Spices are the basic and the most essential ingredient used in a variety of cooking techniques. They enhance flavour and taste, prevent spoilage, and add a dash of colour to your food. Without spices, your food will look colourless and taste bland.

Spices have been shown to provide innumerable health benefits in preventing and treating several diseases such as cancer, neurological, metabolic, cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases [1]. Studies have found that common spices and herbs such as oregano, clove, rosemary and sage are high in antioxidants. In fact, eating spicy foods frequently has been found to lower the risk of complications of ischemic heart and respiratory diseases [2].

Spices are available in various forms: fresh, whole-dried and ground: [3]

Fresh spices - Fresh spices such as ginger and garlic contain more flavour than its dried form, but they have a shorter shelf life.

- Fresh spices such as ginger and garlic contain more flavour than its dried form, but they have a shorter shelf life. Whole-dried spices - They have a longer shelf life. Whole spices are toasted and ground to make a fine powder which increases their flavour and freshness.

- They have a longer shelf life. Whole spices are toasted and ground to make a fine powder which increases their flavour and freshness. Ground spices - Ground spices which are purchased from the market lose their freshness overtime and typically do not last more than two to three years.

What Is The Shelf Life Of Common Herbs And Spices? Spices are made from a plant's dried roots, stem or bark, which are used to season food. Herbs are the dried or fresh leaves of a plant which are used for flavouring and garnishing food dishes. The shelf life of dried spices and herbs depends on the type, processing and storage. Dried spices have a longer shelf life than dried herbs because spices are freshly grounded and used and are least processed. Ground spices typically have a shelf life of two to three years. Some of the common ground spices are: Garlic powder

Ginger powder

Cinnamon powder

Cardamom powder

Turmeric powder

Chilli powder

Paprika powder

Mixed spice powder

Crushed red pepper flakes

Seasoning blends Whole spices have the longest shelf life because they are less exposed to air, light and moisture and this helps them to preserve their flavour and aromatic oils than the ground spices. Whole spices can last up to four years if it's stored properly. Some of the common whole spices are: Coriander

Whole peppercorns

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Fennel seeds

Caraway seeds

Cloves

Cinnamon sticks

Whole dried chilli peppers

Whole nutmeg

Lemongrass Dried herbs have a shelf life of one to three years. Some of the common dried herbs are: Parsley

Basil

Oregano

Rosemary

Thyme

Bay leaves

Dill

Sage

Cilantro

Mint

Store spices in a cool, dry and dark environment away from the stove or sunlight to lessen the exposure to heat, light and moisture.

When using a herb or spice, do not sprinkle it directly from the spice container over the dish as the hot steam from the dish can enter into the container and moisten it. Instead, use a spoon to sprinkle the herb or spice into the dish.

If you notice any mold in your spice containers, throw away the spice immediately.

You can store spices in glass containers, ceramic jars as they are the best options. Plastic containers can also be used but they can absorb the colour and scent of different spices and can let in small amounts of air.

You can store spices in stainless steel containers, but ensure that it's stored away from the stove.

Spices and herbs do not need to be stored in the refrigerator. Common FAQs Q. What is the best container to store spices? A. Mason jars, glass containers and ceramic jars are the best containers to store spices. Q. What is the best way to store spices? A. Store spices in an air tight container and keep it in a cool, dry and dark environment. Q. What spices should be refrigerated? A. Red coloured spices like chilli powder and paprika can be stored in the refrigerator as this will help retain their colour and flavour longer. Q. Do spices ever really expire? A. Yes, spices do expire Q. When should you throw out spices? A. Throw away the spices once they start to lose their colour, flavour and freshness.