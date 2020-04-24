COVID-19 Lockdown: 9 Ways To Manage Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

After the lockdown was declared across the country, doctors have seen a sudden surge in patients facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms. The reason being the closing of liquor shops.

In certain parts of the country, there has been a sudden increase in the number of cases suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Most people who are addicted to alcohol are experiencing mild, moderate and severe withdrawal symptoms such as sleeplessness, restlessness, epilepsy, seizure and so on.

Doctors have also warned that sometimes the alcohol withdrawal symptoms can be so severe that it could lead to suicidal symptoms in patients.

This article will talk about ways to manage alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

1. Eat healthy foods Consume healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, poultry, fish, beans and low-fat dairy as they will provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals which will help your body repair. Eating high-fibrous foods will keep you fuller for longer and thus, reducing the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal. Also, whenever you crave for alcohol, eat fruits as they can curb the cravings due to their natural sugar content. 10 Key Symptoms Of Coronavirus You Need To Know 2. Hydrate your body Dehydration can increase the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal, so drink plenty of water or fluids that contain electrolytes to help rehydrate and detox your body of the harmful toxins. Drink coconut water, fruit and vegetable juices to prevent dehydration and nausea. 3. Take a hot shower If you feel a strong urge to consume alcohol during this critical time, take a hot shower. Taking a hot shower will aid in better sleep as well as lower down your restless feeling. In addition, hot shower to soothe body aches and help relax your body. Note: Make sure that the water is not too hot to prevent burns on your skin. 4. Stay physically active While you may not like exercising during withdrawal, practicing moderate exercises is one of the best ways to manage alcohol withdrawal. When you exercise, your body will release chemicals called endorphins that will interact with the receptors in the brain and trigger happiness and positivity. Try going for a walk or run in your neighbourhood. 5. Listen to music Distraction can be a powerful tool to ease you from alcohol withdrawal symptoms. It is much better to focus on something like listening to your favourite music than to focus on the discomfort of your alcohol withdrawal symptoms. What Happens After A COVID-19 Patient Recovers? 5 Things You Need To Know 6. Practice meditation Meditation can help you stay relaxed and calm during your withdrawal period. It will clear your mind; help you focus on the important things in life and teach not to react to your alcohol cravings. 7. Write down your feelings Take a pen and paper and write down your feelings-how you are going through these tough times and how you can overcome it by encouraging yourself to follow a healthy lifestyle. 8. Get help from family or friends If loneliness is worsening your alcohol withdrawal symptoms and you are feeling weak and in despair, speak about it to your friends or family who will understand and guide you through this critical situation. 9. Seek medical assistance Seek medical assistance if you are unable to cope with alcohol withdrawal symptoms. This will make you feel less depressed or anxious and also help you lead a healthy and meaningful life. Common FAQs What happens to your body when you stop drinking? After you stop drinking, your craving increases and along with it, symptoms such as anxiety, headache, nausea and high blood pressure occurs. After 12 to 24 hours, more severe symptoms occur such as confusion and agitation. What happens when you give up alcohol for a month? Giving up alcohol will lower your risk of health problems such as liver cancer, fatty liver disease and heart disease. What can I drink instead of alcohol? Drink healthy drinks such as tea, fruit and herb-infused water, coffee, juice, sparkling water and fruit juices.