COVID-19: Types Of Homemade Masks And How They Can Help Lower The Risk Of Infection

Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the usage of face masks has become ubiquitous in countries affected with COVID-19. The health officials have been urging people to wear face masks as an essential protective measure against the coronavirus.

The most popular face mask N95 respirators, which offer the most protection, are high in demand and are being used by many including who haven't been affected by coronavirus.

The widespread uses of these masks are causing a shortage for the healthcare workers. The N95 respirators should be reserved for healthcare workers who are regularly exposed to infected patients. So, why don't we wear our own homemade masks?

Some experts and many fashion designers are advising people to make their own face masks at home as they could act as a barrier to stop the virus particles from entering the nose and mouth.

Here, we will talk about the various types of homemade masks and how to make them.

1. Sewn cloth face mask Cloth face masks made from 100 per cent cotton should be used as it is soft, breathable and comfortable to wear. With two layers of fabric and soft elastic ear straps, this mask will reduce the exposure to germs and dust. How to make: Cut out two 10-by-6-inch rectangles of cotton fabric.

Stack the two rectangles pieces together.

Fold over the long sides ¼ inch and hem and then fold the double layer of fabric over ½ inch along the short sides and stitch down.

Place a 6-inch length of 1/8-inch wide elastic through the wider hem on each side of the cloth face mask to make the ear loops. Use a large needle to thread it and tie the ends tight.

Using a t-shirt cloth face mask made of 100 per cent cotton will lower your exposure to dust, germs and allergens. How to make: Take a t-shirt and scissors

Cut out 7-8 inches of the t-shirt, from the same piece cut out 6-7 inches for the ear loops.

Cut the end of the strings and tie a tight knot. 3. Bandana cloth face mask Use soft cotton bandanas so that it is breathable and comfortable to wear on your face. This mask can reduce the exposure to dust and other foreign particles. How to make: Take a bandana which is a size of 20"x20"

Fold the bandana in half, then fold top down and fold bottom up.

Place rubber bands or hair bands about 6 inches apart from the bandana.

A cloth face mask should fit your face but it should be comfortable and breathable.

It should be secured with ear loops.

The cloth mask should have multiple layers of fabric

The mask should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use. How Do Homemade Masks Help? Many people are asymptomatic, which means they may not show symptoms such as fever, cough and other typical symptoms. Wearing a mask can prevent asymptomatic people from unknowingly spreading the virus to others. To Conclude... Keep the N95 and surgical masks for the healthcare workers and instead use a homemade mask of your own to protect yourself and others from contracting the coronavirus disease. Use a face mask only when necessary, remember, maintaining social distancing is important in preventing the virus. Stay home, stay safe.