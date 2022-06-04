Just In
- 44 min ago COVID And Digestive Health: What You Should Know
- 3 hrs ago What Is Double Didelphys Or Double Uterus? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments
- 4 hrs ago Masked’ Cancer Drug Stealthily Trains Immune System To Kill Tumors While Sparing Healthy Tissues
- 5 hrs ago Summer Solstice 2022: Know About The Longest Day Of The Year
Don't Miss
- News Explained: What is Liquid Mirror Telescope? How will it be used?
- Movies Dance Deewane Juniors: Shilpa Shetty To Sponsor The Education Of Contestant Priyanshi Kanarji
- Finance 5 Special Dividend Stocks To Watch Out For In June 2022
- Sports ONE 158 results and recap: Mangat edges Yodkaikaew, Tawanchai knocks out Larsen
- Technology Amazfit Bip 3 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Tracking, GPS Unveiled
- Automobiles BMW Motorrad G 310 RR Launch Set For July 15
- Education GSEB HSC Result 2022 Released For General Stream At gseb.org, Here’s How To Download
- Travel World Bicycle Day 2022- Best Places For Cycling In Bangalore
Two Swine Flu Cases In Odisha
Odisha reported two cases of swine flu on Friday after more than two years, a health department official said.
The two - a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who tested positive for the H1N1 virus - are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, state public health director Niranjan Mishra said.
The two cases were confirmed after their samples tested positive for H1N1 and their conditions were stated to be out of danger by the hospital, he told reporters.
"The state usually witnesses two peaks of the swine flu disease - one before the monsoon and another in winter," Mishra said.
The official said the government is fully prepared to tackle the situation.
Also known as swine influenza, respiratory disease is caused by the H1N1 virus. It causes nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restless behaviour.
The World Health Organisation declared a swine flu pandemic from June 2009 to August 2010. However, it continues to circulate as a seasonal virus worldwide.
- disorders cureEverything You Need To Know About The Common Cold And Flu
- disorders cureAlert! Swine Flu With Pandemic Potential Reported In China
- wellnessAfrican Swine Flu: What You Need To Know
- disorders cureBird Flu: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment
- wellness11 Healthy Tips On How To Prevent Swine Flu
- wellnessSwine Flu Q&A: What You Need To Know
- wellness10 Home Remedies To Prevent Swine Flu
- disorders cureSwine Flu: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention
- newsBeware Of Swine Flu, It Can Trigger Type 1 Diabetes; 10 Best Swine Flu Preventive Tips
- newsSwine Flu: 9 Deaths, 58 Positive Cases In Punjab; How To Boost Immunity & Prevent H1N1?
- newsSwine Flu On The Rise: Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Latest Victims!
- newsH1N1 (Swine Flu): India Witness 600 Deaths, 12,500 Positive Cases Till Date in 2017