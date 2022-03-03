The Multitalented VapoRub: Surprising Uses Of Vicks VapoRub For Stretch Marks, Rough Skin And More Wellness oi-Amritha K

Finding an Indian household without Vicks VapoRub can be like finding a needle in a haystack. Vicks VapoRub, a topical cough suppressant designed to clear the sinuses and reduce the common cold symptoms, is a popular choice. Additionally, Vicks has a few other lesser-known but no less useful uses. Take a look at Vicks VapoRub's many uses ranging from relieving headaches to soothing the skin.

The Many Uses Of Vicks VapoRub

1. For your feet

Vicks VapoRub is a common home remedy used to treat certain foot conditions, including athlete's foot. Its antimicrobial ingredients and the petroleum jelly in it lock in moisture while killing bacteria. Camphor, eucalyptus, and menthol are the ingredients in this product that make it effective in treating minor infections [1].

2. For insect bites

Apply a bit on your arms, legs, neck, or other exposed areas to prevent bugs (including mosquitoes) from biting. Still, it is not as effective as a commercial insect repellent at preventing bites. Camphor is the main ingredient in Vicks, an insect repellent [2].

3. Moisturises dry skin

In addition to soothing cracked heels, Vicks is also effective on patches of extremely dry skin. The petroleum jelly helps to lock in moisture, while the menthol is anti-bacterial. You can apply a thin layer over areas that need a little bit of extra moisture.

4. Lightens stretch marks

Researchers have found that the product reduces scarring, including stretch marks. So even though it has not been proven to be effective in reducing the appearance of stretch marks, it is worth a try [3].

5. Lightens bruises

You may consider using Vicks VapoRub for minor bruises. A large part of this is due to menthol, which provides a cooling sensation, which reduces inflammation and, therefore, pain associated with bruises.

6. Treat scrapes and burns

As the thick formula of Vicks VapoRub creates a barrier between your cuts, the petroleum in it may help heal minor cuts and scrapes when applied daily. The anti-inflammatory properties of menthol and eucalyptus stimulate and promote healing [4].

Caution: However, some of the ingredients may irritate open wounds. If you experience any type of pain or burning sensation, take the product off immediately and apply Neosporin and a Band-Aid.

7. Treats acne

One of the top uses for Vicks VapoRub is soothing the skin, reducing inflammation, and clearing up acne or eczema. According to experts, this is due to ingredients like camphor and eucalyptus, which act as anti-inflammatories and anti-bacterial agents; however, just like any DIY skincare tip like putting toothpaste on a pimple, it is suggested to not embrace this benefit completely.

8. Heals rough skin on heels

Another more unknown use of Vicks VapoRub is that it can heal rough skin on the heels. You can slather your feet in the product before bed, keep your socks on, sleep, and wake to flawless feet in the morning.

9. Relieves joint pain

The camphor in Vicks VapoRub can help relieve joint pain. It works as an analgesic as it works on the nerve endings. Apply a bit of Vicks to any joints if you are experiencing minor pain or discomfort [5].

10. Relieves itchy skin

Vicks can relieve minor skin itching. It can also be used for minor skin irritation. However, some people may be sensitive to the ingredients such as camphor. As the menthol is anti-bacterial, it will work to soothe the itchiness caused by eczema, bug bites and more.

