7 Signs That Your Body Is Overheating And Ways To Manage It

Feeling too tired in the sun? Plans of going out in the morning or afternoon makes you squirm? Well, it is normal to feel so because most of us have a safe body temperature level of 37°C, which when exceeded can cause your body to overheat.

Healthy bodies can self-regulate body temperature and prevent the onset of heat illness such as heat intolerance. Your body reacts to both external and internal temperature with the body temperature rising when the external as well as the internal temperature increases [1] .

After an intense physical activity or on a hot day, it is common to have a higher-than-normal body temperature. However, when the body temperature goes above 38ºC or more, it means that your body is overheating.

Hot outside temperatures, intense physical activity, illnesses that cause fever, and certain medications can all cause a high body temperature [2] . When your body overheats, it can result in you fainting or some severe cases, medical attention will be required.

Overheating is dangerous to your body because it is a prelude to other sun-induced trouble, such as dehydration which can affect your heart health, damaging your delicate tissues, affecting the nerve cells in the brain and throughout the body - which can lead to confusion, memory impairment, and even loss of consciousness [3] [4] .

Therefore it is necessary that you can detect the signs and symptoms of the body overheating, as it can help avoid severe outcomes.

Here are the body overheating symptoms you should look out for [5] [6] .

1. Tingling skin

According to studies, one of the early symptoms of body overheating includes a tingling sensation in the skin and goosebumps. If you are feeling any of these signs while in the sun or while doing strenuous physical activities, head indoors before the symptoms escalate.

2. Headache

A common sign of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, headaches caused from overheating of your body can range from dull to throbbing and is an indication that your body is in a desperate need to cool down immediately.

3. Nausea

Another common sign of bodily discomfort, nausea is one of the most common signs that you are experiencing heat exhaustion. If the nausea is accompanied by vomiting, seek immediate medical attention.

4. Fatigue and weakness

When your body starts overheating, your energy levels will be extremely low causing you to be fatigued and your body to be weak [7] . It can also lead to feelings of confusion, agitation, and anxiety.

5. Change in heart rate

One of the most severe as well as a common indication of your body overheating is a change in your heart rate. It can either slow down or speed up rapidly. If your heart rate has slowed down - your body is overheating due to heat exhaustion and the other indicates heat stroke [8] .

6. No sweating or increased sweating

Sweating exceedingly is never good for your health. When your body starts sweating profusely, it is time to go under shade or get inside your homes. However, the severe form of sweating is when you do not sweat at all! Yes, this is called anhidrosis and it effectively shuts down the body's ability to cool itself off, producing no sweat [9] . Medical attention is required in this case.

7. Dizziness

A common symptom of body overheating, dizziness should not be ignored. Dizziness is a sign of heat exhaustion, which can progress to a heat stroke if it goes untreated.

Ways To Manage Body Overheating

Drink cool liquids

Go somewhere with cooler air [10]

Get in cool water

Apply cold to key points on the body (such as wrists, neck, chest, and temple)

Wear lighter, more breathable clothing

Take heat-regulating supplements (ask your doctor)

Elevate your legs

Increase air circulation (such as sit in front of a fan)

