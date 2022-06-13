Just In
Second Scrub Typhus Death Reported In Kerala
A 38-year-old woman on Sunday died at the government medical college hospital here due to scrub typhus, the second death due to the disease in the last three days.
Thiruvananthapuram native Subitha, who died this morning, was admitted on June 10, hospital authorities told PTI.
"She was brought here on June 10 but died early this morning. As of now, we don't have any similar case," a senior hospital source told PTI.
Fifteen-year-old Ashwathy, a native of Cherunniyoor, a hamlet located over 40 km away from here, died on June 9 due to the disease that is known as 'chellu pani' in local parlance.
Scrub typhus is an infectious disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. Chigger mites, the larval stage of mites, transmit the disease from animals like rats, squirrels, and rabbits to humans.