Scientific Reason Behind Why Humans Loves Cats; Is It Healthy?

The cat-human connection began more than 1000 years ago. There are many benefits to owning a cat. Cats both calm your nervous system and provide a fun outlet for play. Despite being independent animals that scavenge and explore on their own terms, cats are also affectionate to their owners and people they trust.

Why do we love our furry companions so much? Is there a scientific explanation?

Why Do Humans Love Cats?

Several theories have been proposed by geneticists, infectious disease experts, psychologists, and others to explain why cats resonate so strongly with some people, and what effect felines may have on the health of their humans.

The age-old connection: Several studies suggest that our relationship with cats began approximately 9,500 years ago, with the earliest evidence of such a relationship being identified on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus [1].

Behaviour transitions in cats: There are at least 13 genes related to cognition and behaviour that are associated with cats' transition from feral to friendly. The genes appear to strengthen felines' ability to learn from food rewards and to feel less fearful of humans [2].

The nod of approval: Since cats express their feelings in unique and sometimes subtle ways, they have an undeserved reputation of being mysterious and aloof. Humans perceive the subtle and somewhat unpredictable responses cats give us as being chosen - or being 'special' when they do. The nature and timing of their actions are less predictable, making them more enticing [3].

Link to human babies: There is also a possibility, as some research suggests, that we are find felines adorable due to the similarities they share with human babies. Evolutionarily advantageous responses have allowed us to care for our young by responding instinctively to the large eyes and playful behaviour of our animals [4].

The 'cute' factor: Cats are renowned for their comedic prowess, especially kittens, who usually play with unbridled energy and little planning. Even mature cats are prone to displaying great comic timing [5].

There are several ways in which a cat can communicate with you and show you their love:

Marking and head-bumping

Purrs

Staying close

The Benefits Of Owning A Cat

Depending on whether you are allergic to cats, living with a cat can offer health benefits both physically and psychologically.

Reduced risk of heart attack [6].

Reduces stress [7].

A child's likelihood of developing allergies can be reduced by living with multiple pets, including cats [8].

Beneficial for mental health.

Boosts your immune system.

There has been some concern regarding the potential zoonotic transmission of Toxoplasma gondii to cat owners, a microscopic parasitic organism often found in cat faeces. It has been suggested that T. gondii may contribute to schizophrenia, but this claim has not been proven.

On A Final Note...

The next time someone calls you a crazy cat lady, show them the proof! Also, always adopt.

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 22:36 [IST]