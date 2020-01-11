9 Healthy Reasons To Avoid Lift and Take Stairs Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

You might have seen people who prefer to climb up or walk down by stairs instead of taking lifts or elevator. Many consider it a convenient and a faster way and thus, prefer lifts. Though taking a lift is not a bad idea, from the health perspective it may add to certain issues.

It's not possible for everyone to go to the gym to maintain their physical health. Getting involved in easy physical activities like walking, dancing and running also help a lot to improve our health. However, when the question comes why to take stairs instead of lifts here are some of the healthy reasons you should obviously consider the next time you decide to take the lift instead of stairs.

1. Reduces the risk of stroke Climbing stairs is the most feasible opportunity to increase your physical activity in daily lives. It also helps adults to enhance their quality of life. According to a study, climbing stairs regularly (around 20-34 floors a week) is linked to a lower risk of stroke in men, improved heart rates and decrease in ageing-related physiological decline. 2. Burns more calories Undertaking regular physical exercise is beneficial for the health of a person and climbing stairs is the most easily available option to burn calories. According to a study, stair climbing helps to burn more calories per minute than jogging and rowing. 3. Strengthens muscles Walking up and down the staircase is a basic physical activity one should include in their daily life. According to a study, staircase walking strengthens the lower limb as it involves vertical ascent and horizontal movement simultaneously while keeping a balanced body. 4. Improves lung functions According to a study, stair climbing is very effective than exercise to improve lung function in a patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is referred to as a simple and safe way to induce improvement in patients with COPD. 5. Lowers mortality rate Lack of exercise increases the risk of multiple diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. According to a study, regular staircase climbing has the potential to provide a mid-to-high intensity form of physical activity and help people attain numerous health benefits. 6. Improves mental health Stair climbing helps to improve cognitive performance and lifts up the mood in healthy adults compared to acute exercise session. According to a study, stair climbing daily causes a positive effect on body functions and mood states in people thus, maintaining a healthy mental condition which is related to a happy life and wellbeing of a person. 7. Prevents the risk of osteoporosis Osteoporosis is a global health problem characterised by a reduction in bone density. According to a study, stair climbing along with walking helps to prevent bone loss. The study also says that though water-based training exercises are helpful for older adults to prevent bone loss, land-based exercises like stair climbing is more effective than the former. 8. Improves insulin sensitivity Regular stair use promotes great health in an individual. According to a study, using stairs even for a shorter period decreases the sugar levels in type 2 diabetics. Another study suggests that descending staircase walking improves insulin sensitivity and lipid profile of a person. 9. Reduces the cost of gym Physical activity is needed in everyday life to stay far away from all diseases, no matter whether you chose to go to the gym, simply climb the stairs or prefer walking. Climbing stairs comes with no cost and thus, a way cheaper and easy method to get involved in physical activity without spending a penny. Final note Climbing stairs can be uneasy and tiring at the beginning, but once you become adaptive to it and include it in your daily life, you will feel its health benefits both physically and mentally. However, remember to start it slowly and increase the number with each day.