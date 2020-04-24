Just In
Ramadan And COVID-19: Know About Safe Practices During A Pandemic
The holy month of Ramadan is beginning on 24 April (Friday). The happiness on the arrival of the festival is overshadowed by the spread of COVID-19. So far, the pandemic has halted many religious ceremonies. As the festival of Ramadan involves a visit to Hajj and congregational prayers, they all are suspended and shrines are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During Ramadan, special rituals are followed by Muslims such as restrictions on eating, smoking and drinking during the day time while opening fasts at night. As their quantity of foods and pattern of eating totally changes, it can raise some potential health concerns with COVID-19 infection all around. On this accord, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued certain protocols which can be helpful for people who fast in order to prevent further spread of the infection.
What Can Be The Challenges?
Muslims need to keep fast from dawn to dusk for the whole month of Ramdhan. This may cause health concerns such as chronic dehydration. [1] The temperature during the day remains relatively hot and if fasting without water is followed for a longer time, it may result in dehydration causing headaches, constipation, loss of energy, seizures, urinary tract infection and kidney stones.
The other negative aspect of fasting is a risk to the immune system. Though several studies say that Ramadan fasting is quite safe for normal healthy adults, [2] it can be dangerous for people with a weak immune system and pre-existing medical conditions such as stroke or diabetes. [3] We know that a good immune system is the need of the time, therefore fasting can cause some disruption in the immunity and make people prone to COVID-19.
According to Islamic law, older people or people with certain medical conditions are exempt from fasting. If people follow this and make a decision of ‘not fasting' considering their health, it will not pose any threat while if they do the opposite, they may become vulnerable to COVID-19 and put their health at risk.
COVID-19: Why Is Hand Drying Equally Important As Handwashing?
WHO Advice On Mass Gatherings
- Cancellation of all the religious gatherings should be strictly considered as COVID-19 spread mainly through human-to-human interaction.
- If possible, the government should use virtual means such as television, radio or social media as an alternative to unite people and maintain their enthusiasm.
- If gatherings are allowed in a particular region, it should be done with proper measures to mitigate COVID-19 risks, with social distancing being the foremost of all.
- Avoid any type of physical contact such as nodding, hugging or waving.
- A large gathering should be avoided in markets or entertainment venues. Consider doing it outdoors or in a place where there's adequate indoor airflow.
- Hold smaller gatherings rather than a large one. Also, keep a record of all the attendees in the event of a COVID-19 positive found afterwards.
- Religious leaders should take an early decision while communicating any decision relating to the events of Ramadan. Whatever they decide should be clearly instructed to the population.
- The communication strategy should be made strong while delivering any message to people.
- Urge high-risk people such as elders, people with medical conditions or people with COVID-19 symptoms not to visit any kind of Ramdan gathering. [4]
Advice For The Well-being Of People
- Fasting: As there are no studies found regarding the risk of COVID-19 and fasting, healthy adults may consider fasting while people with a medical condition, those recovered from COVID-19 or still are infection-positive, are advised to consult with their doctors first.
- Healthy Diet: People should eat a variety of healthy food so that their body gets all the needed vitamins and minerals. Don't miss out on the water and drink plenty of it. Also, avoid excess consumption of tea, coffee or sweets.
- Stay active: Perform simple exercises or meditation during the day to keep a check on the health and maintain good immunity. Encourage healthy lifestyle to cope with the fasting period.
- Nicotine use: As per the WHO, smokers are more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their already compromised immune system. Try to avoid smoking as it may make your condition worse during fasting. Even if you smoke, avoid sharing it as the chances of spread of the infection is high.
- Promote mental health: The prayers of Ramadan serve a bigger purpose. It helps in treating and preventing psychological problems such as stress and anxiety. [5] Despite all the restrictions, reassure your mental care through prayers and caring, all from a healthy distance.
For People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19
A manuscript published by researchers of Cambridge University says that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are strictly advised not to fast for at least six weeks after the recovery. This is because of the immune system and electrolyte balance which are already disrupted in people who have just managed to fight COVID-19. A period of six weeks is required by the body to get back to the track. If it is compromised again due to fasting, the chances of reoccurrence of the infection may increase. Therefore, after six weeks, if a COVID-19 recovered individual gets completely well, they may consider fasting upon advice from a medical expert. [6]