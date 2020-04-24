Ramadan And COVID-19: Know About Safe Practices During A Pandemic

What Can Be The Challenges?

Muslims need to keep fast from dawn to dusk for the whole month of Ramdhan. This may cause health concerns such as chronic dehydration. [1] The temperature during the day remains relatively hot and if fasting without water is followed for a longer time, it may result in dehydration causing headaches, constipation, loss of energy, seizures, urinary tract infection and kidney stones.

The other negative aspect of fasting is a risk to the immune system. Though several studies say that Ramadan fasting is quite safe for normal healthy adults, [2] it can be dangerous for people with a weak immune system and pre-existing medical conditions such as stroke or diabetes. [3] We know that a good immune system is the need of the time, therefore fasting can cause some disruption in the immunity and make people prone to COVID-19.

According to Islamic law, older people or people with certain medical conditions are exempt from fasting. If people follow this and make a decision of ‘not fasting' considering their health, it will not pose any threat while if they do the opposite, they may become vulnerable to COVID-19 and put their health at risk.

