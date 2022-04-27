Just In
Over 6 Lakh Diabetes Screenings In A Week At Ayushman Bharat Block Health Melas
A total 6.75 lakh screenings for hypertension, 6.11 lakh for diabetes, 2.05 lakh cataract screenings and over 1.76 lakh teleconsultations have been done at Ayushman Bharat block-level health melas in a week, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 27.31 lakh footfall was recorded in 3,204 block health melas across 33 states and UTs in a week, it said.
Over 3.66 lakh ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) IDs were created across India, with maximum of 56,321 in Maharashtra and more than 1.17 lakh Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) golden cards were created across India, mostly in Karnataka (22,091)
About 1,009 Block Health Melas had blood donation camps and 519 had organ donation registration, the ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry of Health in collaboration with states and Union Territories is celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 16 to 22.
The Block Health Melas commenced on April 18 in 33 states and UTs across India. These health melas are serving as platforms to attract thousands of people to avail quality healthcare services along with essential medicines and diagnostic services, the statement noted.
They are a medium of providing health education, information on wellness lifestyle along with other healthcare services for early detection and treatment of diseases. The melas will continue till the end of April, it said.
The Union Health Minister, Health Minister of states and UTs, MPs, MLAs, senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, Principal Health secretaries/ Health secretaries of States/UTs, senior officials of the state Health department, representatives and local dignitaries are also visiting the AB-HWCs and creating awareness among the public about the importance of AB-HWCs in providing affordable and accessible healthcare.
