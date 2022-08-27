Just In
Newly Identified Gene Could Be Clue To Preventing Fungal Infection In Critical Patients
A recent study published in the journal Nature Communications talks about a newly identified gene that may provide the solution to avoiding the fungal infection Candidiasis, which commonly affects intensive care unit (ICU), cancer, and immunosuppressed patients. [1]
The information was published in a press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology on 25 August, 2022.
Take a look at the details of the study.
About The Study
The researchers discovered a gene known as CSA6 in Candida albicans, a fungus commonly found in the human body and also known for generating high mortality and morbidity rates in people with a weak immune system, such as those with AIDS or undergoing cancer therapy.
C. albicans usually reside in the mucosal linings of the gastrointestinal and urogenital tracts. They become pathogenic in people with weak immunity or during certain immunocompromised conditions like chemotherapy. The fungus evades the host's defences and causes both superficial and life-threatening systemic infection. [2]
The researchers from JNCASR screened the effects of overexpression of more than a thousand genes of C. albicans on genome stability and successfully identified a set of six chromosome stability (CSA) genes that are essential for maintaining genome integrity.
While five of the CSA genes found are known to be required for cell division, the sixth CSA gene, CSA6, encodes a protein that is needed for C. albicans survival.
The gene CSA6 was a crucial regulator of cell cycle progression since both overexpression and deletion of CSA6 led to a decrease in the growth of C. albicans.
The study was conducted in collaboration between Professor Kaustuv Sanyal's group at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bangalore, India and Christophe d'Enfert's group at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, France.
The study is the first to reveal such a comprehensive screening of the human fungal infection C. Albicans.
To Conclude
The study gives hope for other prospective treatment methods that can utilise the expression levels of the CSA6 gene without any side effects on humans.
Inputs from the PIB
