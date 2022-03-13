Just In
- 1 hr ago Weekly Horoscope, 13 March To 19 March 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 3 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 13 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago Summer Drinks And Coolers: How To Prepare Pineapple Lemonade With Just 3 Ingredients
- 21 hrs ago Novel Brain Fear Mechanisms Discovered, Offers Target For Anxiety-Reducing Drugs; Study
Don't Miss
- Technology Samsung Patents Fashion Film For Smartphones: All You Need To Know
- Movies The Kashmir Files Day 2 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty's Film Mints Impressive Numbers
- Finance Bluechip Banking Stocks Trading At Huge Discounts: Should You Buy The Dip?
- Sports Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham: Ronaldo rolls back the years with stunning hat-trick
- News Security cover of 122 ex ministers, MLAs in Punjab to be withdrawn
- Automobiles Bajaj Dominar 250 Mildly Updated: Gets New Alloy Wheels
- Education CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Here’s How To Check Class 10 Scorecard
- Travel Best Hill Stations In India You Must Visit in Summer
India Records Lowest Single-Day Rise In Covid Cases Since May 12, 2020
India has recorded its lowest single-day rise in Covid infections since May 12, 2020, as 3,614 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 4,29,87,875 infections, even as the number of active cases dipped to 40,559, the Union Health Ministry said.
The death toll due to the viral disease went up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on 12 March.
The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 1,660 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.
The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,24,31,513 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.52 per cent.
A total of 77.77 crore tests to detect the coronavirus have been conducted so far, 8,21,122 of them in the last 24 hours.
The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 179.91 crores.
The 89 new fatalities reported on Saturday include 73 from Kerala.
A total of 5,15,803 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,750 from Maharashtra, 66,762 from Kerala, 40,016 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,140 from Delhi, 23,490 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,186 from West Bengal.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020. It went past the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year and the three-crore mark on June 23 last year.
- wellnessCovid Pandemic 2nd Anniversary: 3 Things We Got Wrong, 3 Things to Watch Out for
- wellnessOmicron 'Stealth Variant' Still At High Level, UK Study Finds
- wellnessDCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covovax For 12-17 Years Age Group; Younger Age Groups To Follow
- womenOn Women's Day, Health Minister Felicitates 72 Best Women COVID-19 Vaccinators
- wellnessPeople With Heart Defects May Be At Higher Risk For Severe COVID: Study
- wellnessExperts Question Study Predicting Fourth Covid Wave In June, Term Such Forecasts Guesswork
- wellnessGovt Panel Recommends Permission For Phase-3 Trial Of Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults
- kidsAmid Covid-19, Maharashtra Sees Drop in Numbers of Severe Acute Malnourished Children
- wellnessCausal Link Found Between Blood Group and Severe COVID-19: Study
- wellnessDecision On Mixing And Matching Of Booster Dose Of Covid Vaccines Will Be Based On Science: Govt
- wellnessNo Proposal To Lift Face Mask Rule Though Covid-19 Wave Almost Ended: Maharashtra Health Minister
- wellnessCOVID-19 Infected People May Have Different Variants Hidden In Several Body Parts, Reveals Study