The Human Body: Know About Anatomy, Facts And Chemical Composition

The human body is a kind of biological machine which is made of groups of organs that perform tasks together to sustain life. It is regarded as the most complex organism on the earth as billions of microscopic parts, each with its own identity, works in an organised manner to give existence to human life.

In this article, we'll introduce you to the various functions of the human body, its anatomy and amazing facts you might not be aware of. Take a look.

What Is Human Body?

The human body denotes the physical appearance of the human organism which is composed of many living cells that organise together to form tissues, then organs and then a system. The body of a human being is characterised by vertebrate, hair, highly developed sense organs and mammary glands. It differs from other mammals due to their bipedal posture (using two legs for walking) and brain.

Everything inside the human body is in a constant state of motion and change. The cells and tissues are constantly broken down and rebuild. All the processes and functions inside the body are interconnected and dependent on each other rather than functioning separately. Altogether, the body functions interact with each other and the surrounding making a conscious and living human being. [1]

Chemical Composition Of Human Body

The human body is mainly made up of around 60 per cent of water and 40 per cent of organic compounds. The water is mainly found inside and outside the cells, in the body cavities and vessels. The organic compounds include proteins, carbohydrates, lipids and nucleic acid.

In addition to water and organic compounds, the human body is also made up of several inorganic minerals such as magnesium, iron, calcium, sodium and phosphorus. [2]

Anatomy Of Human Body

The human anatomy consists of many systems and each has its own function.

1. The respiratory system

It is made up of nose, lungs, windpipe, bronchi, muscles of the respiration that allows oxygen to breathe in and carry out carbon dioxide.

2. Integumentary system

It is composed of skin and other related structures that protect the inner parts from foreign matter or harmful microorganisms. Also, it adjusts according to the surrounding enabling humans to live in a particular environment. [3]

3. Musculoskeletal system

It consists of all the muscles, bones and skeletal that help in the movement of the body and also protects the internal organs from damage.

4. Digestive system

It is composed of the mouth, food pipe, stomach, spleen, liver, gallbladder, pancreas and intestines that help in the breakdown of food into smaller particles and absorption of nutrients for the essential body functions.

5. Circulatory system

It is made up of heart, blood and blood vessels that help in the transportation of oxygenation blood throughout the body. [4]

6. Nervous system

It is composed of the brain, spinal cord, sensory organs and nerves that help in passing the information or impulse from the brain to different organs and vice versa. The nervous system basically operates the entire systems in the body.

7. Urinary system

It is made up of kidney, urinary bladder, ureter and urethra which are involved in flushing out toxic waste products or excreta from the body.

8. Endocrine system

It is composed of hormone-secreting glands such as the hypothalamus, pituitary, thyroid, thymus, adrenal, ovaries, testes and pineal gland. Hormones are like chemical messengers that travel across the body through the bloodstream and controls various body processes. [5]

9. Reproductive system

They include sex organs such as vagina, ovary and uterus in female as well as penis, testis and epididymis in males. Both male and female reproductive organs together are involved in the reproduction of a new human being through sexual intercourse.

10. Lymphatic system

They include lymph nodes, bone marrow and lymph vessels. They together help in defending the body against the infection. The immune system is part of the lymphatic system. [6]

Common FAQs

1. What are the 5 most important organs in the human body?

The five most important organs in the human body are the brain, lungs, heart, kidney and liver. However, all the organs in the human body are important and serve specific purposes to sustain life.

2. What is the smallest organ in the body?

The smallest organ in the human body is the pineal gland. It is a pea-shaped gland located near the centre of the brain that produces and regulates hormones such as melatonin.

3. What organs can you live without?

A human can live without certain organs when they are either damaged or dysfunction. The organs include colon, appendix, reproductive organs, spleen, one of the lungs, one of the kidneys, fibula bones and gall bladder.