6 Science-backed Health Benefits Of Honeysuckle, Uses And Side Effects

Botanically termed as Lonicera, honeysuckle belongs to the Caprifoliaceae family. The plant produces white, yellow, orange or pink flowers and its cherry-looking berries are at times poisonous. Widely known for its medicinal properties, the leaves, seeds and flowers of the herb can benefit the human body in various ways.

Honeysuckle has a prominent place in Traditional Chinese Medicine, where it has been used for treating headache, fever, high blood sugar levels and so on [1] . The fragrant common garden plant is packed with phytochemicals, organic acids, flavonoids, and anthocyanins, as well as other antioxidant substances.

Let's get to know the different ways through which you can make use of this herb and how you can incorporate it into your routine.

Uses Of Honeysuckle

The herb is utilised for various purposes and they are as follows [2] :

Digestive disorders

Cancerous tumours

Constipation

Skin inflammation

Itching

Colds

Fever

Swelling

Boils

Sores

Bacterial or viral infections

Promoting sweating

Health Benefits Of Honeysuckle

From treating urinary disorders to managing diabetes, the health benefits possessed by the herb are many. Read on to know the way honeysuckle can benefit your body and mind [3] .

1. Boosts immunity

According to studies, the often toxic berries of the herb has proven to be beneficial in boosting your immunity. Acting as an immunomodulatory agent and also due to its anti-viral properties, honeysuckle berries aided in improving the immune system and protecting the body from infections and allergies [4] .

The herb contains powerful antioxidants, it's rich in Vitamin C and it's a great source of quercetin (an acid that fights free radicals) which contributes towards this benefit.

2. Improves oral health

The astringent and antibacterial properties possessed by the herb help improve your oral health by removing the bacteria that can cause oral problems like cavities, bad breath etc. Honeysuckle is a common ingredient in natural gargles and mouthwashes [5] .

3. Manages diabetes

According to studies, honeysuckle can help people with type 2 diabetes. The study revealed that the herb was able to decrease high levels of blood glucose levels and insulin resistance. The herb is shown to have anti-diabetic properties as well as anti-inflammatory abilities that can help to reduce the severity of diabetic nephropathy [6] .

4. Treats arthritis

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties possessed by honeysuckle can help individuals suffering from arthritis [7] . Studies reveal that the phenolic compounds found in the honeysuckle berries are responsible for suppressing the production of inflammatory enzymes in the spleen, thereby aiding individuals suffering from various types of arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis [8] .

5. Promotes digestion

Honeysuckle extracts can help improve your digestive system and help get relief from digestion related problems such as nausea, indigestion, constipation, enteritis, and bloating [5] .

6. May prevent cancer

A great source of quercetin, an acid that fights free radicals, honeysuckle extracts are said to prevent the onset of cancer by killing off the free cancer-causing radical cells [9] . The extensive antioxidant and anti-inflammatory profile found in the flowers and berries of the plants are responsible for this benefit [10] .

Apart from these benefits, honeysuckle is also said to help eliminate inflammation in the respiratory tracts associated with bronchitis and sore throat, lower the pressure and normalize blood pressure, improve respiratory health, manage fever, flu and cold and treat skin inflammation and conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, acne, and rosacea [11] .

Healing Honeysuckle Tea Recipe

Ingredients[12]

1 handful of honeysuckle flowers

2 glasses of water

Ice for serving

Directions

Gently crush or bruise the honeysuckle flowers

Add honeysuckle flowers to a pitcher or cup

Add water and stir.

Cover it and keep it in the refrigerator overnight, or at least 6-8 hours up to 15 hours

Strain the flowers out

Add the ice cubes and enjoy!

Side Effects Of Honeysuckle

Individuals with bleeding disorders should not use honeysuckle as it can thin down blood.

The berries of most species are toxic and can cause serious gastrointestinal side effects [13] .

. Pregnant women and lactating mothers should avoid using the herb.

