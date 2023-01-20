Just In
- 1 hr ago Lala Lajpat Rai: Interesting Facts About This Fiery Indian Nationalist
- 3 hrs ago Ways To Deal With Throat Infections This Winter, According To An ENT Specialist
- 4 hrs ago Thai Amavasya 2023: Date, Celebrations At Rameswaram, Kanyakumari, And Remedies For Shani Dosha
- 4 hrs ago Pregnancy Tips: 7 Tests That Couples Must Undergo Before Conceiving
Don't Miss
- Movies Tina Datta’s Obsession Is Permanent: Fans Of Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Slams Actress For Her ‘Personal’ Remarks
- News Do you receive fresh vegetables, Xi asks troops at India-China border
- Sports Exclusive: 'Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill have very bright futures,' says Maninder Singh
- Automobiles Bentley Bentayga EWB Launched In India At Rs 6 Crore – The New Flagship
- Education SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 Released, Check Details Here
- Finance 3 Stocks From Metal & Mining Sector To Buy For High Returns As Suggested By ICICI Securities
- Travel Where To Travel Solo In India During Winter
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Budget Smartphones Compared
Home Remedies For Removing Phlegm: 4 Tried And Tested Methods!
When you are sick, you develop a thick, sticky substance known as phlegm in your back of your throat. Despite being healthy, mucous forms a protective lining in some body parts. It keeps these areas from drying out and protects them from invading invaders, such as bacteria and viruses.
The accumulation of excess mucous in the body caused by infections, allergies, and smoking can result in the formation of phlegm.
The mucous, which is sticky, can trap dust, allergens, and viruses. When you're healthy, your mucous is thin and less noticeable, but when you're sick or exposed to too many particles, the mucus can thicken and become more noticeable.
How To Get Rid Of Phlegm: Home Remedies
Here are 4 tried and tested methods to get rid of phlegm:
1. Ginger syrup with cinnamon
The combination of ginger and cinnamon has a drying effect on the respiratory tract lining, making it an excellent natural expectorant [1].
Ingredients
- 1 cinnamon stick or 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder
- 1 teacup of peeled ginger root, sliced
- 85 g of brown sugar
- 100 ml of water
Directions
- Bring the water and sugar to a boil, stirring constantly until the sugar has completely dissolved.
- Turn off the stove, add the ginger and cinnamon, and stir well.
- In a clean, dry glass jar, store the syrup.
- Three times a day, take one teaspoon of this ginger syrup.
2. Palm sugar, tulsi, ginger and pepper
As a result of Tulsi's ability to boost the production of antibodies, it prevents the onset of infections. As well as easing the airways, palm sugar soothes the phlegm and itchy coughs when combined with pepper and ginger. It also works wonders when combined with pepper and ginger [2].
Ingredients
- Palm sugar
- 10-12 tulsi leaves
- Pepper powder, per taste
- 1 teacup of peeled ginger root, sliced
Directions
- Boil water in a pan and add pepper and ginger to it.
- Add the tulsi and palm sugar.
- Bring to a boil.
- Strain and drink hot.
3. Eucalyptus vapour inhalation
To relieve nasal congestion, inhaling vapour infused with eucalyptus is a great method of treating coughing and phlegm. It contains expectorant and antiseptic properties [3].
Inhaling eucalyptus oil may worsen symptoms for some people. If you notice that your symptoms worsen with inhalation, discontinue use immediately.
Ingredients
- 5 drops of eucalyptus essential oil
- 1 liter (about 4 cups) of boiling water
Directions
- Add the eucalyptus essential oil to the boiling water in a bowl.
- Put a towel over your head and inhale the vapour.
- For 10 minutes, lean your head toward the bowl and inhale deeply.
- Repeat this procedure two to three times a day.
- Alternatively, you may use fresh eucalyptus leaves soaked in boiling water if you do not have this essential oil.
4. Peppermint tea
A cup of peppermint tea contains menthol, an essential oil that can alleviate symptoms such as coughing, phlegm, runny noses, stuffy noses, headaches, and other cold-related symptoms [4].
There are also antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties in peppermint tea that contribute to the body's ability to fight a cold and recover more quickly.
Ingredients
- 6 leaves of chopped mint leaves
- 150 mL (5 oz) of boiling water
Directions
- In a teacup, combine the mint and boiling water and allow it to soak for five to ten minutes.
- After straining, add honey if desired.
- Take 3 to 4 cups per day.
On A Final Note...
There are several causes of phlegm, including pneumonia, mild infections, tuberculosis, lung cancer, bronchiectasis, and bronchitis. If you experience pain, excessive discomfort, and a temperature, consult a doctor.
- hair careAloe Vera For Your Hair: 3 Ways To Use It
- skin careIs Green Gram Flour Good For Your Skin? Ways To Use It For Oily And Dry Skin
- skin careNatural Skincare For Summer: 7 Home Remedies To Get Healthy-Glowing Skin
- wellness14 Most Common Triggers Of Hiccups And Quick Tips To Get Rid Of 'Em
- hair careHow To Improve Your Hair Texture At Home: Home Remedies And Hair Masks
- wellness14 Safe And Effective Home Remedies For Ringworm Infection: Garlic, Tea Tree Oil, Salt And More
- disorders cureMonsoon Allergies: Types Of Common Allergies During The Season And Ways To Manage Them
- disorders cureEverything You Need To Know About Fever, Dengue Fever, Ebola, Chikungunya And Typhoid Fever
- prenatalMorning Sickness During Second Pregnancy: Effective Tips And Remedies
- wellness28 Best Foods To Lower Cholesterol
- wellnessHeadache 101: Everything You Need To Know From Causes, Symptoms To Home Remedies, Foods, Yoga Poses And More
- wellness12 Effective Home Remedies For Swollen Feet