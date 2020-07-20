Just In
Are There Home Remedies For Blood In Stool?
Blood in stool, medically known as rectal bleeding or hematochezia, is the passage of fresh red blood through the anus mixed with stool. The condition can be mild to severe. Several conditions such as internal haemorrhoids, colon cancer, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease and juvenile polyps can cause blood in the stool.
A little blood in the stool (usually a few drops) goes on its own while severe or frequent cases may require urgent medical treatment. Home remedies are mainly to treat mild cases or say, fewer and painless episodes of blood in the stool. These remedies may also treat other related symptoms such as stomach pain, weakness and dizziness. Take a look at the remedies.
1. Water
Blood in the stool is mainly due to haemorrhoids or anal fistula. Loss of water in the body hardens the stool. Therefore, due to strain during a bowel movement, the hard stool causes micro-tears in the skin near the anus or in the intestinal lining causing bleeding. Drinking enough water loosens the stool and make it easier to pass.
What to do: Drink around 2.5 to 3 litres of water a day.
2. Honey
Honey may help in reducing the pain, itching as well as rectal bleeding of the anus. It is a natural remedy for wounds and has an antibacterial effect. If the cause of bleeding is infections or other conditions that result in itching and wounds in the anus, honey may help in relieving these symptoms.
What to do: According to a study, topical application of a mixture of honey, beeswax and olive oil can be helpful. [2]
3. Ice Pack
Ice pack helps reduce inflammation as well as calm itching and pain. It also helps reduce bleeding by constricting the muscles and decreasing blood flow. Therefore, it may help reduce rectal bleeding as well as other related symptoms.
What to do: Wrap ice cubes in a piece of cloth or plastic bag and apply on the affected area for not more than 20 minutes.
4. Yoghurt
Lower gastrointestinal bleeding from the colon can cause fewer episodes of blood in the stool. Yoghurt is a probiotic that helps with digestion and boost immunity. It may help treat mild cases of rectal bleeding.
What to do: Try to include a considerable amount of yoghurt in your diet
5. Epsom Salt
Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate) has been used since centuries for multiple ailments. It helps provide temporary relief from inflammation and pain. Epsom salt is also a laxative that loosens stools and improves bowel movement.
What to do: In a bathtub filled with warm water, add around a cup of Epsom salt and soak the anal area for around 10-20 minutes.
6. Indian Gooseberry
Amla or Indian gooseberry is an important Ayurvedic plant with multiple therapeutic benefits. It contains a high amount of fibre that improves bowel movement. Amla also helps reduce inflammatory conditions and boost immune system. In a study, it has shown a significant reduction in rectal bleeding, pain during stool passing and staining. [3]
What to do: Consume fresh medium-sized amla daily, at least for twice a week.
7. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is a natural laxative that loosens stools and promotes digestion. It also helps reduce pain, itching, inflamed nerves and infections of the anal. Aloe vera gel is considered as the best temporary treatment for rectal bleeding.
What to do: Drink a considerable amount of aloe vera juice daily. You can also extract aloe vera gel from its leaves and apply topically.