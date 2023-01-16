Hair Loss In Men And Its Link With Sugary Beverages Wellness oi-Amritha K

There are many causes of hair loss (alopecia), including heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions, or ageing. Men are more likely to lose hair on their heads than women.

In general, baldness refers to excessive hair loss on your scalp. Hereditary hair loss with age is the most common cause of baldness [1].

According to a recent study, drinking sugar-sweetened beverages is linked to hair loss in men. These beverages include sweetened juice beverages, soft drinks, energy drinks, sweetened milk, sweetened tea and coffee [2].

Let's examine how sugary beverages affect men's hair growth.

The Effects Of Sugary Beverages On Male Hair Loss

It is estimated that approximately 30-50 per cent of men will experience male pattern hair loss (MPHL) by the age of 50; this is the most common type of hair loss in men [3].

Nutrition and hair loss in men:

Research suggests that nutrition may be a contributing factor to MPHL. Some studies suggest that glucose metabolism may influence hair loss. Further research into the relationship between MPHL and sugar consumption may provide important information for men at risk of the condition [4].

Researchers examined the association between sugar-sweetened drinks consumption and MPHL and found that higher consumption of sugary drinks corresponded to a greater risk of the disease.

According to the study, people with MPHL consume an average of 4.3 litres of sugar-sweetened beverages each week, compared to 2.5 litres for those without it.

How does sugar intake affect hair loss in men?

Sugar consumption results in increased blood sugar concentration, which triggers polyol pathways, which convert glucose to other sugars. This process reduces the amount of glucose in the outer parts of hair follicles, which may result in MPHL [5]. Furthermore, excessive lipid intake is often associated with excessive sugar consumption, causing MPHL as well.

Other causes of male pattern hair loss:

According to the study, MPHL sufferers are more likely to be older, current or former smokers, have lower education levels, engage in less physical activity, sleep less, experience severe anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder, have a family history of MPHL, suffer from MPHL-related conditions, or dye, perm, bleach, or relax their hair [6].

Those with MPHL also consumed more deep-fried foods, sugar, honey, sweets, and ice cream, and fewer vegetables than those without.

On A Final Note...

Men who are experiencing hair loss should follow a balanced diet, consuming healthy food groups, and avoiding tobacco products, drugs, and excessive alcohol consumption in order to reduce the chances of hair loss occurring.