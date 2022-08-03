Just In
Expert Article: CUVIS Joint, Your Robotic Doctor: World's First Active Robotic Knee Replacement System
The world's first active robotic knee replacement system, the CUVIS Joint, has significantly enhanced joint replacement procedures.
Meril Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., the leading orthopaedic implant manufacturer in India, and Curexo Inc. of South Korea collaborated to bring this technology to India to raise healthcare standards.
A CLASS 3 AUTOMATION ROBOT SURGICAL SYSTEM, the CUVIS Joint robot system, can perform virtual surgery, precise cutting, and 3D pre-planning [1].
It is an ergonomic surgical robot that combines precision, safety, innovation, flexibility, and ease of use for orthopaedic surgeons.
Robot-assisted Knee Replacement
It is an AI (Artificial Intelligence ) -based programmed software that helps the surgeon perform the surgery; it is not intended to replace a surgeon.
Trivia! The first robotic knee surgery was done in the United Kingdom as early as 1988.
When should you not opt for robotic surgery:
A traditional approach is preferred when the patient is vulnerable to infections. Robotic surgery requires more time and leaves the surgical site open for longer.
The Advantages of a Robot-assisted Total Knee Replacement:
● Implant positioning that is precise and accurate
● Improved muscle and ligament balance are achieved.
● The bones in the joint are precisely aligned.
● Recovery after surgery is easy.
Parts of THE CUVIS JOINT:
● Planner
● Main console
● The robotic arm
The process of Cuvis Joint Knee Replacement surgery:
1. CT images
2. Conversion of CT images to a 3D model to create a surgical plan -
● Establishing the proper axis between the shin bone and hip bone
● The setting of the bone's rotation
● Choosing the implant
● Using virtual surgery to see the expected results
3. The patient is connected to the robot during surgery. The system handles the alignment, implant placement, and bone-cutting.
The benefits of the CUVIS Joint:
● Accurate bone measurements
● An accurate joint space check.
● Thorough 3D model
● There are many cutting options (full or partial), and the cutting order can be changed.
● Several cutting speeds, with a top speed of 50 mm per second.
● Cutting, positioning, and alignment accuracy down to the millimetre.
● Optical tracking systems
● Cutting accuracy 0.5mm
● Positional accuracy is 1.0 mm or less.
● Real-time monitoring enables manual operation, and an emergency stops and freeze of the device as needed.
The CUVIS joint works on four core principles:
● Simplicity
● Flexibility
● Accuracy
● Safety
Since its debut on December 13, 2020, Bengaluru-based Dr Chandrashekar has completed more than 120 knee replacement surgeries [2].
On A Final Note...
Studies and research have demonstrated that robotic surgeries simulated by AI have many benefits over conventional ones. Knee replacement surgery as a treatment for osteoarthritis has a bright future in India.
