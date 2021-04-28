COVID-19: Double Masking To Keep Mutant Variants At Bay, How To Properly Double Mask And Mask-Fitting Tips

Benefits Of Double Masking

Double masking is nothing complex but the practice of wearing two masks with one over the other. While the N95 masks are the gold standard as they seal the face properly and filter 95 per cent of the particles, these masks have been reported to cause difficulty in breathing, inadequate oxygen supply and additionally, the cost range [2].

Double masking has been advised by public health specialists and the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) as an alternative to N95 masks and as an effective way to prevent exposure to the coronavirus [3].

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recorded that an unknotted surgical mask can only block 56 per cent while a cloth mask blocks 51.4 cough particles. A knot and tuck surgical mask blocked 77 per cent. However, a combination of cloth and a surgical mask blocked cough particles up to 85.4 per cent.

Here are some important points to support that double masking can indeed reduce the transmission of the virus:

Single cloth masks tend to fit loosely, which can expose individuals to the virus. But when combined with surgical masks, they tend to much more efficient in preventing transmission.

According to CDC, wearing one mask, surgical or cloth, blocked about 40 per cent of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in [4].

When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80 per cent were blocked .

. A good fitting double mask has the potential to reduce exposure to aerosols containing the virus by 96 per cent [5].

[5]. Ensure that surgical and cloth masks in combination are worn tightly so that they are well fitted to the contours of the face to prevent leakage of air around the masks' edges [6].

