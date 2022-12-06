Don't Cook Frozen Chicken In Air Fryer Or Microwave, CDC: Here's Why! Wellness oi-Amritha K

With more and more people purchasing air fryers, the craze for air fryers is without a doubt in its zenith. It has become one of the most useful inventions of our time. Air fryers are perfect for making everything from cakes to chicken nuggets.

New research has revealed, however, that stuffed frozen chicken products prepared in microwaves or air fryers may be poisonous. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 'breaded' items, such as chicken cordon blue, chicken Kiev and chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, should be heated in a conventional oven since raw chicken may be contained [1].

I mean, there is nothing wrong with your air fryer or microwave - just don't try to cook frozen chicken in it.

Why You Shouldn't Cook Frozen Chicken In Air Fryer Or Microwave

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: Study findings indicate that frozen stuffed chicken products have been repeatedly implicated in salmonella outbreaks. This is due to the fact that the breading is partially cooked in order to set the breading, making them appear to have been cooked [2].

Point 2: Of 4,142 adults in the US, 2,546 prepared frozen stuffed chicken products at home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A large number of these appliances do not have the wattage required to kill salmonella bacteria, such as air fryers, microwaves, toaster ovens, and other appliances. Many of these appliances do not have the wattage required.

Point 3: Although these products look cooked, it is recommended that they be cooked to 74 degrees Celsius on the inside. In 2006, producers and manufacturers began adding labels identifying raw products and cautioning the public against using microwaves to prepare these products [3].

Point 4: Several studies indicate that smaller, portable (and often cheaper) appliances may not be capable of heating or cooking frozen chicken sufficiently to kill lurking bacteria, most commonly salmonella [4].

Point 5: Some reports indicate that frozen stuffed chickens may contain salmonella or bacteria that are not killed if the temperature is not high enough. In most appliances, one part is heated, while the other part, which is frozen, may contain salmonella bacteria, which is a bacterial infection that affects the digestive system [5].

Point 6: CDC reports that 36 similar infections and 12 hospitalizations were reported in the United States in 2021. Every year, the bacteria-related disease causes over 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States [6][7].

Point 7: In certain cases, microwaves or air fryers can be used to prepare frozen chicken safely. Experts recommend paying attention to instructions, understanding the difference between raw and cooked chicken, and checking your appliance's wattage in order to ensure that the meat will be edible.

Point 8: In addition, it is important to note that frozen non-vegetarian food is not the only food that may cause problems, because another study has shown that the first salmonella outbreak in Finland, which occurred in 2021, was caused by frozen tomato cubes [8].

On A Final Note...

Whenever possible, use a conventional oven, and read the instructions included with the product. If you cannot use a conventional oven, follow the specific instructions for microwaves, toaster ovens, or air fryers.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 14:30 [IST]