Just In
- 1 hr ago Why Ravana Used To Sleep Alone: Interesting Facts about The Powerful Lanka King's Sleeping Habits
- 3 hrs ago Diabetic-Friendly Recipes For Ramadan: How To Prepare Banana-Pecan Oatmeal Cups
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 29 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 14 hrs ago World's Oldest Person Kane Tanaka Passes Away At 119: Know Her Secret To A Long Life
Don't Miss
- Movies Runway 34 Twitter Review: Did Ajay Devgn Impress Moviegoers With His Direction?
- News Why IAS officer Shah Faesal decided to return to service
- Finance IndusInd Bank Cuts Interest Rates By 50 Bps On Savings Accounts W.e.f. 29th April 2022
- Sports Spanish GP: Marquez gears up for home race as MotoGP riders head pitch side in Sevilla and Cadiz
- Technology Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Sale In India Today: Should You Buy?
- Automobiles Toyota Crosses 2 Million Sales Milestone In India
- Education SSC MTS Havaldar Exam 2021 Dates Announced, Check MTS NT And Havaldar CBIC CBN Vacancy Details On ssc.nic.in
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Disease-Causing Parasites Can Hitch A Ride On Plastics And Potentially Spread Through The Sea, New Research
Typically when people hear about plastic pollution, they might envision seabirds with bellies full of trash or sea turtles with plastic straws in their noses. However, plastic pollution poses another threat that's invisible to the eye and has important consequences for both human and animal health.
Microplastics, tiny plastic particles present in many cosmetics, can form when larger materials, such as clothing or fishing nets, break down in the water. Microplastics are now widespread in the ocean and have been found in fish and shellfish, including those that people eat.
As researchers studying how waterborne pathogens spread, we wanted to better understand what happens when microplastics and disease-causing pathogens end up in the same body of water.
In our recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, we found that pathogens from land can hitch a ride to the beach on microscopic pieces of plastic, providing a new way for germs to concentrate along coastlines and travel to the deep sea.
Investigating how plastics and pathogens interact
We focused on three parasites that are common contaminants in marine water and seafood: the single-celled protozoans Toxoplasma gondii (Toxo),
Cryptosporidium (Crypto) and Giardia. These parasites end up in waterways when faeces from infected animals, and sometimes people, contaminate the environment.
Crypto and Giardia cause gastrointestinal diseases that can be deadly in young children and immunocompromised individuals. Toxo can cause lifelong infections in people and can prove fatal for those with weak immune systems. Infection in pregnant women can also cause miscarriage or blindness and neurological disease in the baby. Toxo also infects a wide range of marine wildlife and kills endangered species, including southern sea otters, Hector's dolphins and Hawaiian monk seals.
To test whether these parasites can stick to plastic surfaces, we first placed microplastic beads and fibres in beakers of seawater in our lab for two weeks. This step was important to induce the formation of a biofilm - a sticky layer of bacteria and gel-like substances that coats plastics when they enter fresh or marine waters. Researchers also call this sticky layer an eco-corona.
We then added the parasites to the test bottles and counted how many became stuck on the microplastics or remained freely floating in the seawater over a seven-day period.
We found that significant numbers of parasites were clinging to the microplastic, and these numbers were increasing over time. So many parasites were binding to the sticky biofilms that, gram for gram, plastic had two to three times more parasites than did seawater.
Surprisingly, we found that microfibers (commonly from clothes and fishing nets) harboured a greater number of parasites than microbeads (commonly found in cosmetics). This result is important because microfibers are the most common type of microplastic found in marine waters, on coastal beaches and even in seafood.
Plastics could change ocean disease transmission
Unlike other pathogens that are commonly found in seawater, the pathogens we focused on are derived from terrestrial animal and human hosts. Their presence in marine environments is entirely due to faecal waste contamination that ends up in the sea. Our study shows that microplastics could also serve as transport systems for these parasites.
These pathogens cannot replicate in the sea. Hitching a ride on plastics into marine environments, however, could fundamentally alter how these pathogens move around in marine waters. We believe that microplastics that float along the surface could potentially travel long distances, spreading pathogens far from their original sources on land and bringing them to regions they would not otherwise be able to reach.
On the other hand, plastics that sink will concentrate pathogens on the sea bottom, where filter-feeding animals like clams, mussels, oysters, abalone and other shellfish live.
A sticky biofilm layer can camouflage synthetic plastics in seawater, and animals that typically eat dead organic material may unintentionally ingest them. Future experiments will test whether live oysters placed in tanks with and without plastics end up ingesting more pathogens.
One Health is an approach to research, policy and veterinary and human medicine that emphasises the close connection between animal, human and environmental health. While it may seem that plastic pollution affects only animals in the ocean, it can ultimately have consequences on human health.
Our project was conducted by a multidisciplinary team of experts, ranging from microplastics researchers and parasitologists to shellfish biologists and epidemiologists. This study highlights the importance of collaboration across human, animal and environmental disciplines to address a challenging problem affecting our shared marine environment.
Our hope is that a better understanding of how microplastics can move disease-causing pathogens in new ways will encourage others to think twice before reaching for that plastic straw or polyester T-shirt.
- disorders cureWhat Is Schistosomiasis, An Endemic Parasitic Disease? Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatments
- disorders cureHead Lice: How Do They Spread? Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention
- healthMalaria Parasites Become Resistant To Anti-malaria Drugs: Result Failure In Treatment
- nutritionAstonishing Benefits Of Diatomaceous Earth You Need To Know
- disorders cureHow To Get Rid Of Intestinal Parasites
- wellnessIs Deworming Necessary?
- nutrition10 Warning Signs That Your Body Is Full Of Parasites
- nutritionIncredible Herbs That Can Kill Parasites In The Body
- wellnessHow To Know If There Are Worms In Your Stomach?
- wellnessTop 7 Foods That Help Kill Parasites In The Gut
- wellness7 Signs That You Have Parasites In Your Body
- disorders cureTop 14 Foods To Kill Intestinal Parasites Naturally