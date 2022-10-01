Just In
- 36 min ago Happy Durga Puja 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings & Whatsapp Status
- 2 hrs ago GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Pooja Hegde & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet
- 2 hrs ago Navratri 2022: Durga Ashtami Timings, Puja Rituals, Fasts And Legends
- 4 hrs ago Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Pick Ethnic Style For Their Cocktail Bash; See Pictures Here
Don't Miss
- News Prosecution’s story may be attractive but should be backed by evidence
- Sports Thai GP: Marco Bezzecchi grabs surprise pole
- Finance Religare Broking Sees 10% Upside In Tata Jewellery Stock In Festive Season
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Who is Gori Nagori? Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Contestant
- Technology 5G Services Launched in India; Key Use Cases of Next-Gen Mobile Network
- Automobiles 2023 BMW S1000RR Arrives With More Power, New Aero & Clever Sliding Tech
- Education 110 Specialist Officers Vacancy in Central Bank of India CBI: Eligibility, How to Apply, Selection Process
- Travel List of The Shortest Rivers In The World
CPAP In Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Benefits And Risks Of The CPAP Machine
In his play Macbeth, the celebrated playwright William Shakespeare summarized the importance of sleep as, "Sleep that relieves the weary labourer and heals hurt minds. Sleep, the main course in life's feast, and the most nourishing."
Rightly so, a good night's sleep rejuvenates your body for the day.
Today's world is a breakneck hustle to strike a work-life balance. We have to fit it all in a day's work. In the process, our diet, workouts, and sleep get compromised. Sleep disorders like Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSAS) are very common and often go unnoticed. They are a nuisance and can cause numerous health problems [1][2].
CPAP, or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, is one gadget to help you sleep better.
What is obstructive sleep apnea? Do you have it?
A breathing disorder that affects sleep. It is caused by a partial or complete blockage of the upper airway tracts, temporarily interrupting breathing during sleep. This results in poor oxygen circulation. So you breathe harder to maintain the oxygen levels, which naturally interrupt sleep.
Signs and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea are as follows:
1. Broken sleep and jerky arousal from a deep sleep
2. Snoring
3. Cough during sleep
4. Dry mouth
5. Daytime drowsiness
6. Reduced mental alertness
7. Memory impairment
8. Irritability
9. Digestive and cardiovascular disorders follow.
If you relate to any of these, please visit the physician soon.
Causes of obstructive sleep apnea are as follows:
1. Excess weight and obesity
2. Deviated nasal septum
3. Polyps, tumours
4. Chronic congestion of the upper airway tract
5. Allergies
6. Smoking
7. Head and neck deformities
8. Reduced thyroid levels
9. Excess growth hormones
10. Drug abuse.
How can we fix obstructive sleep apnea?
CPAP! This device uses an airflow generator to continuously pump pressurized air into the upper airways to keep them open during breathing [3].
Parts of the CPAP machine:
a. A mask to fit over your nose or face
b. A tube to connect the mask to the motor
c. The CPAP motor blows the air and maintains the pressure.
The types of masks available are:
a. Nasal mask: fits over your nose
b. Nasal pillow mask: it covers only the nostrils
c. Full mask: covers the entire face (best for mouth breathers)
How does a CPAP machine work?
It filters the air in the room.
↓
Pressurizes the air and pushes it into the tube.
↓
The continuous airflow at a constant pressure keeps the tongue, uvula, and soft palate from falling back into the throat.
↓
It stabilizes breathing.
↓
Maintains the sleep
Problems with a CPAP device:
1. Poor acceptance of the device;
2. The feeling of claustrophobia
3. Skin irritation
4. Nasal congestion
5. Mask leaks.
For how long do you have to wear it?
a. Minimum of 4 hours to a maximum of 8 hours of your sleep time [4].
b. The CPAP takes about a couple of weeks to show results.
A cPAP only provides airflow in one direction. BiPAP is bi-directional because it regulates both inhalation and exhalation pressures. When cPAPs fail, such as in cases of heart failure, BiPAP are advised.
A sleep specialist can prescribe you a cPAP after a detailed sleep analysis.
- Clean your cPAP device
- Adjust the mask for the best fit
- Use saline nasal spray before use; it prevents congestion
- Use it regularly to get adjusted.
- gardeningKeeping These 8 Plants In Your Bedroom Can Improve Your Health
- babyWhy Do Newborns Smile In Their Sleep?
- wellnessSleep: Here's How Much You Really Need For Optimal Cognition And Wellbeing - New Research
- skin careWhat Really Is Beauty Sleep? Does It Have Any Benefits For Your Skin?
- wellnessWorld Sleep Day: Sleep-Lovers, Rejoice! Here Are Some Surprising Benefits Of Getting More Sleep
- wellnessWorld Sleep Day 2022: People With These Medical Conditions May Benefit From Wearing A Sleep Eye Cover
- pulseHappy World Sleep Day 2022: Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Images and Wishes
- wellnessHere’s Why A Glass Of Milk Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Better
- disorders cureRajasthan Man Sleeps 300 Days A Year Due To Rare Disorder: Know More Here
- wellnessWaking Up Just An Hour Earlier Linked To Lower Risk Of Depression, Says Study
- wellnessWhy A Good Night’s Sleep Is Essential After COVID-19 Vaccination?
- wellnessHow To Deal With Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome