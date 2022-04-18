Just In
'Covid Spread' Increased By 500 Per Cent In Last 15 Days Among Delhi-NCR Residents, Claims Survey
The number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting COVID in their close social network has risen by 500 per cent in the last 15 days, a survey has claimed. Around 19 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days.
The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 per cent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey.
The survey received inputs from 11,743 residents located in all districts of Delhi and NCR, the firm said.
It asked the respondents: "How many individuals (including children) do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) in Delhi-NCR that have had COVID in the last 15 days?"
In response, the majority of the respondents, 70 per cent, said: "No one in the last 15 days". An 11 per cent said "1 or 2", eight per cent said "3-5", and another 11 per cent "couldn't say".
A similar question the firm asked on April 2 had found that only three per cent of residents had someone in their close social network who was infected with COVID in the last 15 days.
The survey results come as Delhi witnesses a sudden surge in the COVID cases.
Delhi on Saturday recorded 461 fresh COVID-19 cases -- 5.33 per cent of all who were tested -- and two deaths, according to the data shared by the city health department.
Around 67 per cent of the respondents were men, and 33 per cent were women, said LocalCircles.
It claimed that the survey was conducted among only validated citizens, who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in the survey.
