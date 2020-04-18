COVID-19: Why Is Hand Drying Equally Important As Handwashing?

Why Do Wet Hands Increase The Risk Of COVID-19?

Hands should be rubbed with soap for at least 20 seconds on both sides, as advised by the WHO and CDC. However, people, don't tend to wash hands properly with soap and water, said a microbiologist at the University of Leeds.

After washing hands, when people air-dry them, the pathogens get blown off due to the speed of the air and spread all over the washroom. This increases the chances of environmental and surface contamination by ten times as well as clothing contamination by five times.

According to a study published in the Journal Of Hospital Infection, hand dryers tend to spread more infection than paper towels. The study was conducted in public bathrooms of hospitals where they allowed only one way of drying the hands, either air dryers or paper towels.

In every four weeks periods, they evaluated the difference and found that bathrooms with air dryers create an aerosol that spread all over the toilet including floor, sinks, doorknobs and dryer itself. On the other hand, paper towels limited the virus just to itself. [1]