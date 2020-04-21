Just In
- 16 min ago This Is The Skincare Routine You Should Follow Before Workout
-
- 2 hrs ago Ramadan 2020: Quotes And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones
- 2 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Superbly Pulls Off Madhubala’s Iconic Look From Mughal-e-Azam And We’re Impressed
- 3 hrs ago Sabyasachi Mukherjee Is Definitely Not In Support Of Masks Becoming A Fashion Statement
Don't Miss
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Was Going To Jump From Balcony When KKR Won; Suhana Khan Held Him Back!
- Technology Netflix Introduces Screen Lock Feature For Android App
- Sports Brudah from anodah muddah! DJ Bravo dedicates new song to his Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni
- Automobiles Kia Motors Announces Measures To Support Its Dealers During The COVID-19 Pandemic
- News Centre asks states to remain cautious during Ramzan; ensure no gatherings in mosques
- Finance ICICI Bank Confirms Its Exposure To Bankrupt Oil Trader In Singapore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In April
- Education Knockdown The Lockdown With Free TCS iON Career Edge Online Course
What Happens After A COVID-19 Patient Recovers? 5 Things You Need To Know
As days are passing by, the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise in India and all around the world. But despite the total number of active cases and a climbing death toll, there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients getting recovered.
Although the majority of the positive COVID-19 patients are completely recovering and surviving it, the recovery is complicated and brings new uncertainties about how quickly the patients can regain their health back. In this article, we will explain what happens after a positive COVID-19 patient recovers.
1. How long does the coronavirus live in your body?
According to a study published in the journal The Lancet, the novel coronavirus can stay active in the respiratory tract for as long as 37 days, meaning the recovered COVID-19 patient can remain infectious for many weeks. The study was conducted in patients in Wuhan, China which reported that the duration of viral shedding in survivors ranged between 8 and 37 days. The median duration of viral shedding was 20 days, but it can continue until death in fatal cases [1].
Conjunctivitis Could Be A New Symptom Of Coronavirus, Here's What You Need To Know