What Happens After A COVID-19 Patient Recovers? 5 Things You Need To Know Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

As days are passing by, the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise in India and all around the world. But despite the total number of active cases and a climbing death toll, there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients getting recovered.

Although the majority of the positive COVID-19 patients are completely recovering and surviving it, the recovery is complicated and brings new uncertainties about how quickly the patients can regain their health back. In this article, we will explain what happens after a positive COVID-19 patient recovers.

1. How long does the coronavirus live in your body?

According to a study published in the journal The Lancet, the novel coronavirus can stay active in the respiratory tract for as long as 37 days, meaning the recovered COVID-19 patient can remain infectious for many weeks. The study was conducted in patients in Wuhan, China which reported that the duration of viral shedding in survivors ranged between 8 and 37 days. The median duration of viral shedding was 20 days, but it can continue until death in fatal cases [1].

