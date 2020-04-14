ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Beware! Shoes Can Carry And Transmit Coronavirus, Says Study

    By

    Multiple studies have shown that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19 or SARS CoV-2) can live on surfaces such as glass, plastic, steel and cardboard [1]. But a new study has claimed that SARS CoV-2 can be spread through your shoes. While the highest probability of contracting the virus is through close contact with an infected person, a study report published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that shoes could be highly effective carriers of the coronavirus.

    During the study, the researchers collected swab samples from the floors, computer mouses, patient masks, trash cans, sickbed handrails, personal protective equipment and air outlets in the intensive care unit (ICU) and a general COVID-19 ward (GW) in a hospital in Wuhan, China.

    The results were positive in all the contaminated areas and the virus containment was much higher for floor swab samples, may be due to the gravity and air flow causing most virus droplets to settle on the floor. Additionally, the medical workers would walk around the ward and which is why the shoe soles of the ICU medical workers tested positive for the virus [2].

    The study proves that the shoes worn by the medical workers could effectively carry and transmit the virus. Lockdown Extended: Top 10 Points from PM Narendra Modi Speech on April 14.

    Another study showed that the bottom and inside of the shoes contain large numbers of bacteria, with an average 421,000 units of bacteria on the outside of the shoes and 2,887 units of bacteria on the inside of the shoes [3].

    Coronavirus: 10 Ways To Boost Your Immunity To Lower The Risk Of Infection

    What Germs Are On Your Shoes?

    The bacteria that are present in the shoes include Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia and Serratia ficaria [3].

    The reason why shoes are a breeding ground for many bacteria and viruses is that they come in contact with germs and dirt while we are out and then all that gets carried to your home.

    Precautions To Protect Yourself From Contracting The Coronavirus

    • Before entering your house remove your shoes.
    • Disinfect your shoes and slippers by washing or wiping them.
    • Wear separate shoes for going outside and inside your home.
    • Shoes which are machine-washable can be washed in the washing machine.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue