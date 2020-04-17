Just In
COVID-19: Can The Coronavirus Spread Through Currency Notes?
In a recent report, Andhra Pradesh has confirmed the death of two coronavirus patients who had no travel history. The Andhra Pradesh Police reported that the virus spread through currency notes, where it turned out to be the 'culprit' carrying the coronavirus from infected persons and transmitting them to others [1].
The Police officials stated that is can be a crucial situation, considering the low online transactions in the state, where most of the business is done through cash transactions. This, in turn, can lead to an 'emerging pattern of new tested Covid-19 positive cases.'
The DGP of Andhra Pradesh had issued a memorandum to all Superintendents of Police, City Commissioners, Range DIGs and Guntur Range IG in the state. However, the memo has caused ripples in the state bureaucracy, with the IAS officers saying it could trigger unwanted panic.
Confederation of All India Traders Warns Of COVID-19 Spread Through Notes
The Confederation of All India Traders wrote a letter to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointing out that there is a possibility that the coronavirus can spread through currency notes [2]. In addition to that, the federation also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the adoption of polymer currency, so as to control and limit the spread of the disease [3].
WHO Advises On Maintaining Hygiene Post Handling Of Notes
Although there is no specific study on currency notes spreading the coronavirus infections, experts have gathered data from other studies, which support the assertion that the coronavirus can indeed survive on surface for days.
Several studies have pointed out that the virus, transmitted through droplets, could be passed on even from dried surfaces to humans [4]. According to the CDC, the SARS-CoV-2 (virus) can survive for up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard. It can survive on plastic and stainless steel for at least six days [5].
"When the virus load decreases, it means its capacity to cause infection also goes down. But, since it does stay on surfaces, we suggest, people must wash their hands frequently with soap and water when they handle cash and not touch their faces at all or rub their eyes. Washing your hands is the key to keeping yourself safe," said health experts working on the COVID-19 cases [6].
More Caution While Handling Coins Than Notes
Health experts assert that everyone must be cautious while handling coins than notes as the virus can stay on it for longer than on currency notes [7]. People who handle cash frequently, such as shopkeepers and petrol pump employees should use gloves and alcohol-based sanitizers (70 per cent alcohol). But, it is also of critical importance not to touch the face.
A Cause For Global Concern?
The concern regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease is not just limited to Indian but has spread globally with The Peoples' Bank of China carrying out disinfection of cash through ultraviolet light, high temperatures, quarantining it for 14 days and the destroying the existing cash. In the US, some banks have requested the Federal Reserve and the Treasury to vouch for the safety of bank bills.
The COVID-19 spokesperson for WHO said, "Yes it's possible. We know that money changes hands frequently and can pick up all sorts of bacteria and viruses and things like that. We would advise people to wash their hands after handling banknotes, and avoid touching their face. When possible it's a good idea to use contactless payments" [8].
On A Final Note…
Although the DGP's memo made certain revelations, the health authorities monitoring the coronavirus cases did not corroborate them. However, it was also reported that the WHO was not propagating contactless payments as a way to stop Covid-19 transmission. As of now, there is no exact stand on the role of currency in the spread of the coronavirus disease but the government and the RBI have urged citizens to use electronic/digital payments to reduce the exposure to crowded places such as ATMs, banks etc.
Although it is safe to use cash, social distancing and proper hygiene practices have to be followed by everyone.