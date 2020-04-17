COVID-19: Can The Coronavirus Spread Through Currency Notes?

Confederation of All India Traders Warns Of COVID-19 Spread Through Notes The Confederation of All India Traders wrote a letter to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointing out that there is a possibility that the coronavirus can spread through currency notes [2]. In addition to that, the federation also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the adoption of polymer currency, so as to control and limit the spread of the disease [3].

WHO Advises On Maintaining Hygiene Post Handling Of Notes Although there is no specific study on currency notes spreading the coronavirus infections, experts have gathered data from other studies, which support the assertion that the coronavirus can indeed survive on surface for days. Several studies have pointed out that the virus, transmitted through droplets, could be passed on even from dried surfaces to humans [4]. According to the CDC, the SARS-CoV-2 (virus) can survive for up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard. It can survive on plastic and stainless steel for at least six days [5]. "When the virus load decreases, it means its capacity to cause infection also goes down. But, since it does stay on surfaces, we suggest, people must wash their hands frequently with soap and water when they handle cash and not touch their faces at all or rub their eyes. Washing your hands is the key to keeping yourself safe," said health experts working on the COVID-19 cases [6].

More Caution While Handling Coins Than Notes Health experts assert that everyone must be cautious while handling coins than notes as the virus can stay on it for longer than on currency notes [7]. People who handle cash frequently, such as shopkeepers and petrol pump employees should use gloves and alcohol-based sanitizers (70 per cent alcohol). But, it is also of critical importance not to touch the face.

A Cause For Global Concern? The concern regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease is not just limited to Indian but has spread globally with The Peoples' Bank of China carrying out disinfection of cash through ultraviolet light, high temperatures, quarantining it for 14 days and the destroying the existing cash. In the US, some banks have requested the Federal Reserve and the Treasury to vouch for the safety of bank bills. The COVID-19 spokesperson for WHO said, "Yes it's possible. We know that money changes hands frequently and can pick up all sorts of bacteria and viruses and things like that. We would advise people to wash their hands after handling banknotes, and avoid touching their face. When possible it's a good idea to use contactless payments" [8].