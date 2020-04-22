Can Air Conditioning Systems Spread Coronavirus? Here’s What You Need To Know Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads rapidly infecting millions of people, researchers and scientists are continuously studying the new virus and recommending protective measures to combat the spread of the disease further.

Many recent studies have shown that coronavirus can live on surfaces such as cardboard, plastic, steel and copper for many hours [1]. And with the World Health Organization (WHO) claiming that the virus is not airborne as the virus spreads through the droplets generated by an infected person when that person coughs, sneezes or speaks, a CDC report showed that coronavirus can spread in air condition areas.

Can Air Conditioning Systems Spread Coronavirus?

A Chinese study looks at the possibility of coronavirus transmission in air conditioning systems in enclosed spaces. The study report was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which showed that coronavirus affected 10 persons from three families (families A to C) who had eaten at the same air-conditioned restaurant in Guangzhou, China [2].

Family A travelled from Wuhan and arrived in Guangzhou. The index-case patient, who belonged to family A, was at a restaurant with three other family members. The other families B and C sat nearby their table at the same restaurant. Later part of the day, the index-case patient experienced the onset of symptoms such as cough and fever.

After some days, a total of nine members from family A, B and C had fallen ill with coronavirus disease. The only source of exposure for the spread of the disease in family B and C was the index-case patient.

The study further reveals that the restaurant was air-conditioned without windows and each table had a distance of one metre. The central air conditioner was located above the table where family C was sitting.

Although the index-case patient was asymptomatic and presymptomatic, the virus transmission was reported during the study. The study concluded that virus transmission occurred due to the spreading of droplets. In addition, the researchers found that strong airflow from the air conditioner could have spread the droplets more easily, thus showing that droplet transmission was prompted by air-conditioned ventilation.

Even the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has revealed that usage of window air condition systems are all right, but not central air conditioning.