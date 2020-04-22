ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Can Air Conditioning Systems Spread Coronavirus? Here’s What You Need To Know

    By

    As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads rapidly infecting millions of people, researchers and scientists are continuously studying the new virus and recommending protective measures to combat the spread of the disease further.

    Many recent studies have shown that coronavirus can live on surfaces such as cardboard, plastic, steel and copper for many hours [1]. And with the World Health Organization (WHO) claiming that the virus is not airborne as the virus spreads through the droplets generated by an infected person when that person coughs, sneezes or speaks, a CDC report showed that coronavirus can spread in air condition areas.

    Can Air Conditioning Systems Spread Coronavirus?

    A Chinese study looks at the possibility of coronavirus transmission in air conditioning systems in enclosed spaces. The study report was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which showed that coronavirus affected 10 persons from three families (families A to C) who had eaten at the same air-conditioned restaurant in Guangzhou, China [2].

    Family A travelled from Wuhan and arrived in Guangzhou. The index-case patient, who belonged to family A, was at a restaurant with three other family members. The other families B and C sat nearby their table at the same restaurant. Later part of the day, the index-case patient experienced the onset of symptoms such as cough and fever.

    After some days, a total of nine members from family A, B and C had fallen ill with coronavirus disease. The only source of exposure for the spread of the disease in family B and C was the index-case patient.

    The study further reveals that the restaurant was air-conditioned without windows and each table had a distance of one metre. The central air conditioner was located above the table where family C was sitting.

    Although the index-case patient was asymptomatic and presymptomatic, the virus transmission was reported during the study. The study concluded that virus transmission occurred due to the spreading of droplets. In addition, the researchers found that strong airflow from the air conditioner could have spread the droplets more easily, thus showing that droplet transmission was prompted by air-conditioned ventilation.

    Even the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has revealed that usage of window air condition systems are all right, but not central air conditioning.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about: coronavirus covid 19
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue