Just In
- 56 min ago Auspicious Wedding Dates With Muhurat Timings In June 2022
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 31 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 12 hrs ago Foetus Found Growing Inside 40-Day-Old Baby In Bihar: Know More About The Rare Condition ‘Fetus In Fetu’
- 14 hrs ago The First-Ever 'Space Hotel' To Open In 2027; How Much Will It Cost You To Book A Room?
Don't Miss
- Finance Buy This Maharatna Stock For 45% Potential Gains, Announced Finale Dividend
- Movies Udaariyaan Actor Karan V Grover To Get Married To GF Poppy Jabbal On June 1: Report
- News Sidhu Moose Wala last rites today: Huge Crowd gather outside his residence in Mansa; Cremation at 12 pm
- Sports ONE Championship, Muay Thai Grand Prix UK sign long-term partnership
- Technology New Pixel Flagship Spotted With High-Res Display; Is It Google’s Foldable Phone?
- Automobiles Indian Railways Trains’ Colour Codes: This Is What Each Colour Signifies
- Education UPSC CSE 2021 Toppers List: CSE Topper, 22 Others From Jamia RCA Figure In UPSC Civil Services 2021 AIR
- Travel Chennai To Host Exciting Dinosaur Festival In June – Know All About It
Boost Up Research In Ayurveda, No Alternative To It In Rural India: President Kovind To Experts
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday called upon Ayurveda experts to promote research in the field, saying there is no alternative to this medical system so far in rural parts of the country.
"Ayurveda is the science of life," he said after inaugurating the 59th meet of the All India Ayurveda Conference, and dedicated a government Ayurveda College here to the people.
"India is a country of villages and has the traditional medicine system - Ayurveda. No alternate medical system has taken its place yet," Kovind said.
He called upon experts in Ayurveda to work towards boosting research, documentation and validation in the field and make this Indian medical system popular.
The people's inclination towards Ayurveda grew during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic when it saved many lives, he noted.
Kovind lauded Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for revving up health facilities and Ayurveda in the state.
Madhya Pradesh should strive to become an Ayurveda destination in the country, he said, adding that Chief Minister Chouhan has been showing keen interest in this medical system.
"If MP turns into an Ayurveda centre in the country, the credit for it will go to the public and the government," Kovind said.
- wellnessExpert Article: Healthy Lifestyle, The Ayurveda Way: Importance Of Dincharya
- wellnessHolistic Ayurveda Management Of Asthma (Expert Article)
- wellnessHealthy Lifestyle, The Ayurveda Way: Waking Up In Brahmmuhruta (Expert Article)
- wellnessIndia Soon To Introduce Special AYUSH Visa For Those Seeking Traditional Treatment In The Country: PM Modi
- wellnessIrritable Bowel Syndrome: An Ayurvedic Perspective (Expert Article)
- wellnessWhy Not To Consume Curd At Night
- disorders cureExpert Article: Prevent Kidney Parenchymal Disease Holistically With Ayurveda
- wellnessExpert Article: Exploring The World Health Day 2022 Theme Through An Ayurveda Perspective
- disorders cureWorld TB Day: Expert Article On Tuberculosis And Ayurveda
- wellnessExpert Article: Vasantik Vamana, Preventive Purification Procedure For Better Health
- wellnessExpert-Approved Ayurvedic Herbs For Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease
- wellnessICAR, CSIR, Ayush Ministry Pact For R&D Collaboration In Medicinal Plants, Ayurvedic Food