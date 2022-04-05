Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 05 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 10 hrs ago Vijay Television Awards 2022: Full List Of Award Winners
- 13 hrs ago Grammy Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat Win; BTS, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas Perform
- 15 hrs ago New COVID Mutant XE Omicron Variant Could Be Most Transmissible Yet: WHO
Don't Miss
- Sports Champions League 2021-22: Quarterfinal 1st leg Matches: Preview, Kick Off Time, Telecast, Live streaming info
- Finance Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol & Diesel Rates of Your City On 5th April 2022
- Movies KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Opens Up On Shooting For Film's Climax During Toughest Period Of His Life
- News Curtailment of AFSPA is the culmination of a string of relentless efforts
- Technology Wordle Answer For April 5: Hints, Clues For Wordle 290 For Today’s Tricky Word
- Education Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test To Be Held On April 9, NTA GPAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Out On gpat.nta.nic.in
- Automobiles Top 10 Best Selling Cars In India: March 2022
- Travel These Are The Best Summer Hikes In India
Biological E Ltd To Get mRNA Technology From WHO To Produce Covid-19 Vaccines
City-based vaccine maker Biological E. Limited on Monday said the company was selected as a recipient of mRNA technology to produce COVID-19 vaccines from the World Health Organisation.
A press release from BE Limited said the WHO's Advisory Committee on Vaccine Product Development (ACPDV) selected the firm after examining a number of proposals from India, as a recipient of mRNA (ribonucleic acid) technology from the global health body's technology transfer hub.
Mahima Datla, Managing Director, BE Ltd said: "BE has been investing in mRNA technologies since last year. This new technology will definitely strengthen our resolve to develop and manufacture more vaccines in future. This partnership with WHO will enhance our ability to develop next-generation mRNA vaccines that could be more suitable globally and expand the reach of vaccines availability worldwide.''
WHO and their partners will work with the Indian government and Biological E to develop a roadmap and put in place the necessary training and support for the vaccine maker to start producing mRNA vaccines as soon as possible.
Primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency, the WHO mRNA technology transfer hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well, including treatments, and target other priorities.
mRNA vaccines use a messenger RNA created in a laboratory to teach the human cells how to produce a protein that in turn initiates an immune response inside the body against a particular disease. The immune response will fight the actual virus as it gets into the body.
At present, India has no COVID-19 vaccine made on an mRNA platform.
Last month, the Centra had given approval for Biological E's Corbevax to be administered to the 12-14 years age group across the country.
- wellnessNew COVID Mutant XE Omicron Variant Could Be Most Transmissible Yet: WHO
- wellnessTamil Nadu Government Withdraws Order On Compulsory Covid-19 Vaccination To Visit Public Places
- wellnessBooster Dose Of COVID Vaccine Needed To Fight Against Omicron: Study
- wellnessTemporarily Slowing Down Production Of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
- wellnessIndia Sailed Through Omicron Wave Because Of Vaccination, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- wellnessMasks Not Mandatory Anymore As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease In India In These States
- wellnessWon't Risk Lifting Mask Mandate Amid Covid-19 Surge In Other Countries: Maharashtra Health Minister
- disorders cureHybrid COVID Variant Reported In India: Know The Symptoms Here
- wellnessWhat Is The New COVID-19 ‘Stealth' Variant BA.2? Will It Cause Another COVID Wave?
- basicsNovavax's Covid-19 Vaccine Covovax Gets Emergency Use Authorisation For 12-17 Age Group In India
- disorders cureWorld TB Day 2022: FAQs On Tuberculosis Treatment And Its Link To COVID-19
- wellnessFour Vaccines Approved For Those Below 18 Years: Govt Told Rajya Sabha