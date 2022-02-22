Just In
Active Covid-19 Cases Settle Below Two Lakh After 49 Days
India added 13,405 new coronavirus infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4,28,51,929, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 49 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days.
The active cases declined to 1,81,075 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.38 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 21,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.
