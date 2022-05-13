Just In
Active Covid-19 Cases In The Country Dip To 18,604
With 2,841 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,16,254, while the active cases dipped to 18,604, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,190 with 9 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.
A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.69 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,73,460, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 190.99 crores.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.
