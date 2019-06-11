11 Effective Home Remedies For Dry Cough Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Cough is one of the most common health problems, especially dry cough. It does not produce any kind of phlegm or mucus and is mostly caused by allergies, acid reflux, asthma or a viral infection.

Coughing may be a natural reflex to clear the airways, but constant coughing is bothersome. Dry cough causes a ticklish feeling in the back of the throat, which makes you irritated. There are 2 types of dry cough, one is acute and the other is chronic [1] .

The symptoms of dry cough include sore throat, fatigue, irritability, and weakened immunity. To relieve yourself from constant dry cough, you can try some simple natural home remedies.

1. Raw Honey

Raw honey is one of the oldest and effective remedies to treat any type of cough. Honey possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties which help soothe the throat. A study shows honey has the ability to cure night-time cough in children [2] .

Add honey to a hot drink like tea, water, warm milk or you can have a spoonful of raw honey.

2. Ginger

Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory properties that aid in relaxing the membranes in the airway which makes it an effective remedy for dry cough [3] .

Either chew fresh pieces of ginger throughout the day or prepare ginger tea at home.

3. Turmeric Milk

The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties of turmeric can treat dry cough effectively. Combining turmeric with warm milk is considered to be much more effective in bringing relief from dry cough. This is called turmeric milk or haldi ka doodh.

Drink turmeric milk twice a day.

4. Garlic

Garlic possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. Having garlic daily can also strengthen your immune system.

Boil a glass of water and add few garlic cloves into it. Drink the warm water.

5. Lemon

Lemons contain vitamin C that can reduce inflammation and also help in fighting infections caused by a dry cough [4] .

Combine two tablespoons of lemon juice and one tablespoon of honey. Drink this mixture several times a day.

6. Spiced Tea

Spiced tea, also known as masala chai, is made by mixing black pepper, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon powder in warm water. It aids in providing relief from dry cough.

7. Salt Water Gargle

Salt water gargle is one of the timeless home remedies for dry cough. The salt water draws moisture away from the inflamed throat, which causes the swelling to go down.

Add 1 teaspoon of salt to a glass of warm water and gargle with this solution three times a day.

8. Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus oil has antimicrobial properties which help in fighting any kind of bacteria and virus causing infection. Eucalyptus oil steam inhalation is an effective way to decongest your throat.

Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a handkerchief and keep it near your nose and mouth.

You can also inhale the oil by adding 2-3 drops of it into the steam water.

9. Tulsi

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, possesses antiseptic and analgesic properties that help relieve dry cough [5] .

Drink tulsi tea thrice a day.

10. Hot Soup

Hot soup and broths are soothing for the throat and particularly useful in relieving dry cough. Chicken soup is known to relieve cough symptoms.

Make yourself a warm chicken soup and add onion, garlic, ginger and black pepper to it.

11. Thyme Tea

Thyme contains several antimicrobial properties that can treat dry cough. It opens up the airways and relaxes the throat muscles [6] .

Boil a glass of water and add 2 tablespoons of dried thyme into it. Boil for 5 minutes, strain and drink it.

View Article References [1] Mahashur A. (2015). Chronic dry cough: Diagnostic and management approaches.Lung India : official organ of Indian Chest Society,32(1), 44–49. [2] Goldman R. D. (2014). Honey for treatment of cough in children.Canadian family physician Medecin de famille canadien,60(12), 1107–1110. [3] Bode, A. M., & Dong, Z. (2011). The amazing and mighty ginger.Herbal medicine: Biomolecular and clinical aspects,2. [4] Morice, A. H., McGarvey, L., Pavord, I., & British Thoracic Society Cough Guideline Group (2006). Recommendations for the management of cough in adults.Thorax,61 Suppl 1(Suppl 1), i1–i24. [5] Cohen M. M. (2014). Tulsi - Ocimum sanctum: A herb for all reasons.Journal of Ayurveda and integrative medicine,5(4), 251–259. [6] Kemmerich, B., Eberhardt, R., & Stammer, H. (2006). Efficacy and tolerability of a fluid extract combination of thyme herb and ivy leaves and matched placebo in adults suffering from acute bronchitis with productive cough.Arzneimittelforschung,56(09), 652-660.