7 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Piles (Haemorrhoids) Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Piles, also called haemorrhoids, are swellings that occur inside and around the anus. Piles are common among adults aged between 45 and 65.

Piles is a common health problem that occurs when the veins in the anus and rectum become swollen and inflamed. It can be caused due to various factors like family history, heavy lifting, constipation, food allergies, a low-fibre diet, obesity, pregnancy, lack of physical activity, and prolonged sitting or standing.

The most common symptoms of piles are blood clots around the anus, bleeding during the bowel movements, irritation near the anal region, etc.

Though piles aren't considered a serious problem and generally they disappear on their own, they can be painful. You can try these home remedies to ease the symptoms of piles.

Home Remedies To Treat Piles (Haemorrhoids)

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and therapeutic properties which can help reduce irritation and soothe inflammation caused by haemorrhoids [1] .

Apply a little bit of aloe vera gel to your anus and slowly massage the area.

Note: It is best advised to use aloe vera gel extracted from aloe vera leaf.

2. Epsom Salt

Warm baths with Epsom salt can help soothe irritation and bring relief from haemorrhoids. It is because Epsom salt contains magnesium sulphate that helps reduce pain. According to Harvard Health, taking a warm bath for 20 minutes after every bowel movement is considered effective.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil has analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help reduce swelling, inflammation, lower pain and discomfort caused by haemorrhoids [2] .

Apply organic, virgin coconut oil externally or consume it regularly by adding it into your diet.

4. Witch hazel

Witch hazel contains tannins and oils that lower inflammation and slows down bleeding associated with haemorrhoids. According to a study, witch hazel contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce further bruising [3] .

Apply witch hazel directly to the piles.

5. Cold compress

For large, painful piles applying ice packs is an effective home remedy as it brings relief from pain and inflammation.

Wrap few ice cubes in a towel and apply it directly to the anus for 15 minutes. Wash it off.

6. Psyllium husk

Psyllium husk is a soluble fibre which can help treat and prevent piles, diarrhoea, and cholesterol, among others. The intake of psyllium husk helps soften the stool and makes it easier to pass [4] .

Note: Consult a doctor before consuming psyllium husk.

7. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil contains strong anti-inflammatory properties which aid in reducing inflammation and swelling. A study has shown that the antiseptic properties of tea tree oil can help lower piles symptoms, especially when it's combined with witch hazel or aloe vera [5] .

Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with a teaspoon of aloe vera gel and apply it directly.

Leave it on for 10 minutes and wash it off.

Ways To Prevent Piles (Haemorrhoids)

Eat plenty of high-fibre foods

Drink eight glasses of water per day.

Avoid sitting for long periods.

Exercise regularly.

Wear loose-fitting cotton underwears and pants.

View Article References [1] Hashemi, S. A., Madani, S. A., & Abediankenari, S. (2015). The review on properties of Aloe vera in healing of cutaneous wounds.BioMed research international,2015. [2] Hashemi, S. A., Madani, S. A., & Abediankenari, S. (2015). The review on properties of Aloe vera in healing of cutaneous wounds.BioMed research international,2015. [3] Thring, T. S., Hili, P., & Naughton, D. P. (2011). Antioxidant and potential anti-inflammatory activity of extracts and formulations of white tea, rose, and witch hazel on primary human dermal fibroblast cells.Journal of inflammation (London, England),8(1), 27. [4] SPILLER, G. A., SHIPLEY, E. A., CHERNOFF, M. C., & COOPER, W. C. (1979). Bulk laxative efficacy of a psyllium seed hydrocolloid and of a mixture of cellulose and pectin.The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology,19(5‐6), 313-320. [5] Carson, C. F., Hammer, K. A., & Riley, T. V. (2006). Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) oil: a review of antimicrobial and other medicinal properties.Clinical microbiology reviews,19(1), 50–62.