11 Effective Home Remedies For Heat Rash (Prickly Heat)

During summer prickly heat appears on the skin as an itchy rash, causing a stinging or prickling sensation on the skin. It can develop anywhere on the body, but it mostly shows up on the chest, arms, thighs, face, neck and back. In this article, we will be writing down the home remedies for prickly heat.

Prickly heat, also called miliaria, is common during the hot and humid climate. It occurs when you sweat a lot and it blocks the skin pores. When the blocked skin pores are unable to expel the excess perspiration, it leads to rashes. The symptoms of prickly heat are prickling sensation, small red itchy bumps or rashes, and swelling.

Babies and children are vulnerable to prickly heat, because the sweat ducts aren't fully developed and are prone to quick blocking.

When the weather cools down prickly heat vanishes from the skin on its own. You can try out these simple home remedies for reducing the severity of prickly heat.

Home Remedies For Heat Rash (Prickly Heat)

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has a cooling effect on the skin which makes it an effective remedy to address prickly heat. The anti-inflammatory and wound-healing activity of aloe vera gel can bring relief from the irritation and itching of the skin [1] .

Extract the aloe vera gel from the aloe vera leaf.

Apply the gel on the affected skin and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Do this twice a day for a week.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal helps exfoliate the skin and reduces the itching due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Applying oats on the skin can actually soothe the inflammation on the skin caused by prickly heat [2] .

Add finely ground oatmeal powder to your bath water.

Soak yourself in it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Do this twice daily.

3. Cucumber

Cucumbers have a cooling effect on the skin that will help soothe your itchiness and irritation. It will also clear your inflammatory skin conditions [3] .

You can either eat a raw cucumber or drink cucumber juice.

You can also rub cucumber slices on the affected skin and leave it on for 30 minutes.

4. Sandalwood powder

The moisturizing and cooling effects of sandalwood are very effective in keeping your skin cool, thus lowering the prickling sensation. Applying sandalwood powder paste will decrease the itching and inflammation associated with prickly heat [4] .

Mix 2 tbsp of sandalwood powder with 1 tsp full-fat cold milk and apply it on the affected area.

Allow it to dry and then wash off with cold water.

5. Cold compress

To minimize the itching sensation, applying a pack of ice cubes can soothe your skin and bring down swelling and inflammation.

Wrap some ice cubes in a cloth and keep it on the affected area for 10 minutes.

Do this twice or thrice a day.

6. Honey

Honey contains antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Honey, when applied on prickly heats, can soothe the itchiness and irritation while nourishing your skin [5] .

Apply raw honey directly on the affected skin.

Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off.

7. Baking soda

Baking soda is another effective remedy that can bring relief from prickly heat because it aids in removing the dead skin cells and sweat that block the skin pores. Also, the anti-inflammatory properties of baking soda can reduce itchiness.

Mix 1 tsp of baking soda to 1 cup of water.

Soak a cloth in the solution and wring the excess water.

Place the cloth on the affected skin and leave it for 10 minutes.

Repeat twice a day.

8. Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil has soothing and healing properties that will help calm down the itchiness and irritation and prevent any harmful bacteria from attacking the skin [6] .

Add 5 drops of lavender oil to the water and mix it.

Take a bath with this water.

9. Yogurt

Yogurt has a cooling and soothing effect on the skin, which prevents the stinging and prickling sensation of prickly heat. Yogurt has anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that will prevent any kind of bacteria from attacking the skin.

Apply cold yogurt to the affected skin and leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it off.

10. Neem leaves

Neem leaves are known for their anti-inflammatory, astringent, and antibacterial properties, which can help soothe the itching and irritation of prickly heat [7] .

Make a paste of a handful of neem leaves and apply it over the rashes.

Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

You can also fill your bath water with neem leaves and have a bath with it.

11. Cornstarch

Cornstarch works as an antiperspirant that helps soak up the extra sweat, thus lowering the effects of prickly heat. Applying cornstarch will bring relief from irritation and itching.

Sprinkle cornstarch on the rashes and leave it on for a few minutes before washing it off.

Tips To Prevent Prickly Heat

Drink plenty of water to keep your body cool.

Wear loose-fitting cotton clothes.

Limit sun exposure.

Take cool baths two to three times a day.

Avoid oils, ointments and creams that will block your pores.

