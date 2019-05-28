8 Effective Home Remedies For Dengue Fever Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection transmitted by the female mosquito. In India, dengue fever claimed the lives of 83 people till 30 September 2018, while 40, 868 persons were affected by it, according to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP).

From infants, young children to adults, anybody can contract dengue.

What Is Dengue Fever?

It is a viral infection caused by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. The symptoms of dengue appear 3-14 days after the mosquito bite. The first symptom of dengue fever is a drop in platelet count.

And the other common symptoms include headache, muscle and joint pain, dengue fever rash, pain behind the eyes, fatigue and exhaustion, nausea and vomiting, and low blood pressure.

It is necessary to treat the symptoms at the initial stage to avoid complications. These are a list of home remedies to cure dengue fever naturally.

Home Remedies For Dengue Fever

1. Papaya leaves

Papaya leaves contain vitamin C that helps stimulate the immune system. The powerful antioxidants aid to reduce oxidative stress and eliminate excess toxins in the blood. Drinking papaya leaf juice will improve your blood platelet count and cure dengue fever [1] .

Crush the papaya leaves and then strain it with a cloth to extract the juice. Drink the fresh juice daily.

2. Barley grass

Barley grass has antiviral and antioxidant properties which can help increase the blood platelet count by stimulating the production of blood cells [2] .

You can either drink barley grass powder mixed with hot water or eat barley grass by adding it to smoothies.

3. Neem Leaves

Neem leaves have innumerable health benefits including curing dengue fever. Drinking neem leaf juice has been shown to increase both blood platelet count and white blood cell count. It also helps in strengthening the immune system and brings your body strength back [3] .

In a bowl of water add a handful of neem leaves and boil it.

Strain the water and allow it to cool.

Drink it twice or thrice daily.

4. Tulsi leaves

Tulsi, also known as basil, has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that can help cure dengue fever effectively. Tulsi leaves strengthen your immunity so, drinking it will bring back your stable immunity levels [4] .

5. Turmeric

Turmeric, the wonder spice has antiviral, antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties which help in combating dengue fever [5] .

Add 1 teaspoon of turmeric to a glass of warm milk and drink it daily.

6. Giloy juice

Giloy has natural antioxidant and antipyretic properties that are effective in reducing dengue fever naturally. Drinking giloy juice will increase your blood platelet count and boost your immunity [6] .

Add 500 mg of giloy extract to a cup of boiled water.

Mix it properly and consume it daily.

7. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds have antipyretic properties which help improve your immunity and treats dengue by bringing down your body temperature to normal [7] .

Add 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds to a cup of hot water.

Allow it to steep for 5 minutes.

Add little honey and drink it daily.

8. Goat's milk

Another effective home remedy for treating dengue is having goat's milk. Drinking goat's milk is known to increase blood platelet count according to the Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences [8] .

Drink a glass of goat's milk once or twice a day.

Tips For Preventing Dengue Fever

Shut doors and windows at dusk. Evening is the time when the mosquitoes find their way into your homes.

Wear protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites. It might be a little uneasy to wear full-sleeve clothes all day, but it's necessary to prevent dengue. Whether you are going outside or you are inside the house, wear full-sleeve clothes.

Use a mosquito repellent to protect yourself from mosquitoes. There are many effective chemical repellents available in the market. Neem oil is also a good mosquito repellent.

View Article References [1] Charan, J., Saxena, D., Goyal, J. P., & Yasobant, S. (2016). Efficacy and safety ofCarica papayaleaf extract in the dengue: A systematic review and meta-analysis.International journal of applied & basic medical research,6(4), 249–254. [2] Lahouar, L., El-Bok, S., & Achour, L. (2015). Therapeutic potential of young green barley leaves in prevention and treatment of chronic diseases: an overview.The American journal of Chinese medicine,43(07), 1311-1329. [3] Parida, M. M., Upadhyay, C., Pandya, G., & Jana, A. M. (2002). Inhibitory potential of neem (Azadirachta indica Juss) leaves on dengue virus type-2 replication.Journal of ethnopharmacology,79(2), 273-278. [4] Cohen M. M. (2014). Tulsi - Ocimum sanctum: A herb for all reasons.Journal of Ayurveda and integrative medicine,5(4), 251–259. [5] Yadav, V. S., Mishra, K. P., Singh, D. P., Mehrotra, S., & Singh, V. K. (2005). Immunomodulatory effects of curcumin.Immunopharmacology and immunotoxicology,27(3), 485-497. [6] Saha, S., & Ghosh, S. (2012). Tinospora cordifolia: One plant, many roles.Ancient science of life,31(4), 151–159. [7] Ahmadiani, A., Javan, M., Semnanian, S., Barat, E., & Kamalinejad, M. (2001). Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic effects of Trigonella foenum-graecum leaves extract in the rat.Journal of ethnopharmacology,75(2-3), 283-286. [8] Mahendru, G., Sharma, P. K., Garg, V. K., Singh, A. K., & Mondal, S. C. (2011). Role of goat milk and milk products in dengue fever.Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences (JPBMS),8(08).