World Sight Day 2018: 7 Best Juices To Protect Your Eyes

October 11 marks the World Sight Day which is an annual day of awareness to focus on blindness and vision impairment. This year the international theme for World Sight Day 2018 is Eye Care Everywhere.
World Sight Day was first established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2000 in association with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IABP) by the Lions Club International Foundation. It was aimed at raising awareness about blindness and vision impairment.
Why Is Eye Care Important?
Eyes are just as important as other sense organs like the ears, nose, tongue, and touch. Around 80 per cent of what we perceive comes through our sense of sight. If you protect your eyes, you will reduce the possibilities of blindness and vision loss while also staying away from eye diseases such as glaucoma and cataracts.
What Should You Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes?
Here are things that you could follow to take care of your eyes:
1. Do not smoke.
2. Go for regular eye tests.
3. Eat nutritious food.
4. Wear protective sunglasses.
5. Clean your contact lenses.
6. Be careful while applying cosmetics.
Apart from these eye care tips, you could also have these juices which are good for your eyes.
1. Apple, Beetroot And Carrot Juice
Apple, carrot and beetroot juice is also popularly named as the ABC juice. Carrot contains beta-carotene that converts to vitamin A in the body after consumption. This vitamin is considered very good for eye health. Beetroot contains lutein and zeaxanthin which support macular and retinal health and apples are packed with flavonoids that are also known to boost eye health.
2. Tomato Juice
Tomato juice is rich in lycopene and phytonutrients like beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin and vitamin C. All of these nutrients have the powerful ability to protect you from eye problems such as cataract and age-related macular degeneration. Lutein and zeaxanthin are xanthophyll carotenoids which have been effective in the prevention and treatment of various eye diseases that have been examined through epidemiological studies, clinical trials and animal studies.
3. Aloe Vera Juice
Who knew that aloe vera which is used in most of the beauty products can be effective in treating eye disorders too? Drinking aloe vera juice will improve your eyesight and aid in reducing the opacity of the crystalline lens in the case of cataracts. Aloe vera also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which help in protecting and improving eye health.
4. Blueberry Juice
Blueberries have the ability to reduce the risk of cataract, glaucoma, cancer, heart disease and other conditions, according to James Joseph, the lead scientist in the Laboratory of Neuroscience at the USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University. Their studies have shown that blueberries not only improve your eyesight but also help in fighting the effects of Alzheimer's disease and support learning and memory capacity.
5. Spinach Kale And Broccoli Juice
Spinach, kale and broccoli are the green vegetables that are rich in the antioxidants called lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for your eyes. Scientists believe that these antioxidants protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of irreversible blindness.
6. Orange Juice
A new study has revealed that eating an orange every day reduces the risk of deteriorating eyesight by up to 60 per cent. Researchers at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research in Australia did the study and the result concluded that the people who regularly eat oranges or drink orange juice are less likely to develop macular degeneration 15 years later.
7. Banana Juice
Banana is known for relieving constipation and providing energy to the body, but this yellow-coloured fruit has more than that. Consumption of bananas can help improve your eye health naturally and can ward off vision-related ailments. It contains beta-carotene that gets converted into vitamin A which is beneficial for those who are lacking vitamin A.
