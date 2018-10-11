World Sight Day 2018: 7 Best Juices To Protect Your Eyes

October 11 marks the World Sight Day which is an annual day of awareness to focus on blindness and vision impairment. This year the international theme for World Sight Day 2018 is Eye Care Everywhere.

World Sight Day was first established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2000 in association with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IABP) by the Lions Club International Foundation. It was aimed at raising awareness about blindness and vision impairment.

Why Is Eye Care Important?

Eyes are just as important as other sense organs like the ears, nose, tongue, and touch. Around 80 per cent of what we perceive comes through our sense of sight. If you protect your eyes, you will reduce the possibilities of blindness and vision loss while also staying away from eye diseases such as glaucoma and cataracts.

What Should You Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes?

Here are things that you could follow to take care of your eyes:

1. Do not smoke.

2. Go for regular eye tests.

3. Eat nutritious food.

4. Wear protective sunglasses.

5. Clean your contact lenses.

6. Be careful while applying cosmetics.

Apart from these eye care tips, you could also have these juices which are good for your eyes.